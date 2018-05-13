The big news: JD(S) chief says party will win a majority in Karnataka, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Patna police are investigating an alleged rape caught on video, and at least nine people were killed in blasts in Indonesia.
A look at the headlines right now:
- JD(S) chief says party will win majority in Karnataka, spokesperson rules out alliance with BJP: However, exit polls on Saturday evening showed a hung Assembly, and that the JD(S) would play the role of kingmaker.
- Patna police launch investigation after a viral video shows several men raping a girl: The video follows the case of another clip showing young men disrobing a minor girl in Jehanabad town on April 29.
- At least nine killed, 40 injured in blast at a church: The East Java Police said there were explosions in at least three churches on Sunday morning.
- Seven killed, 12 seriously wounded as bus falls into gorge near Shimla: In another road accident in Maharashtra, at least 10 people were killed and 32 injured after tanker and tempo collided in Nanded.
- Hundreds protest against Centre’s move for citizenship to religious minorities from abroad in Assam: The Asom Gana Parishad, an ally of the BJP government in the state, threatened to pull out of the coalition.
- Ex-Vice President Hamid Ansari backs demands for judicial probe into Aligarh Muslim University violence: Ansari said the timing and the reasons provided for the clashes were suspicious.
- Jammu and Kashmir CM asks security forces to exercise restraint during the month of Ramzan: The BJP had rejected Mehbooba Mufti’s proposal of a unilateral ceasefire during the holy month.
- Kolkata Police arrest man for public indecency on a bus after a video of him went viral: The woman alleged that no one on the bus had objected to the accused’s behaviour.
- Dalit man killed allegedly over the use of a water canal, two arrested: The two main accused have been arrested, and the police are searching for four more.
- North Korea says it will dismantle Punggye-ri nuclear test site: Pyongyang said it would allow journalists from China, Russia, the United States, United Kingdom and South Korea to witness the closure of the site.