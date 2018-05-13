A look at the headlines right now:

JD(S) chief says party will win majority in Karnataka, spokesperson rules out alliance with BJP: However, exit polls on Saturday evening showed a hung Assembly, and that the JD(S) would play the role of kingmaker. Patna police launch investigation after a viral video shows several men raping a girl: The video follows the case of another clip showing young men disrobing a minor girl in Jehanabad town on April 29. At least nine killed, 40 injured in blast at a church: The East Java Police said there were explosions in at least three churches on Sunday morning. Seven killed, 12 seriously wounded as bus falls into gorge near Shimla: In another road accident in Maharashtra, at least 10 people were killed and 32 injured after tanker and tempo collided in Nanded. Hundreds protest against Centre’s move for citizenship to religious minorities from abroad in Assam: The Asom Gana Parishad, an ally of the BJP government in the state, threatened to pull out of the coalition. Ex-Vice President Hamid Ansari backs demands for judicial probe into Aligarh Muslim University violence: Ansari said the timing and the reasons provided for the clashes were suspicious. Jammu and Kashmir CM asks security forces to exercise restraint during the month of Ramzan: The BJP had rejected Mehbooba Mufti’s proposal of a unilateral ceasefire during the holy month. Kolkata Police arrest man for public indecency on a bus after a video of him went viral: The woman alleged that no one on the bus had objected to the accused’s behaviour. Dalit man killed allegedly over the use of a water canal, two arrested: The two main accused have been arrested, and the police are searching for four more. North Korea says it will dismantle Punggye-ri nuclear test site: Pyongyang said it would allow journalists from China, Russia, the United States, United Kingdom and South Korea to witness the closure of the site.