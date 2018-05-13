A look at the headlines right now:

Dust storm, rain hit Delhi-NCR, air services disrupted briefly: Metro services along the Noida-Dwarka line was stalled for 30 minutes. Chargesheet against Chidambaram is Congress’ Nawaz Sharif moment, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The defence minister dared Rahul Gandhi to investigate the senior party leader. Family of six carried out attacks on three Indonesian churches that left 13 dead, say police: The police chief said the family had recently returned to Indonesia from Syria. Siddaramaiah says he is okay with a Dalit chief minister if MLAs agree: BJP CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa said the party would win more than 120 seats. PWD employee injured in Kasauli shooting during anti-encroachment drive dies in hospital: Gulab Singh was put on ventilator support after he suffered a cardiac arrest. TDP worker arrested for allegedly raping 14-year-old girl in Guntur district: The minor was found to be three months pregnant. Nine killed, nearly 36 injured in multiple blasts in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad: A suicide bomber detonated the explosives near the Customs Finance building, according to a local news channel. Three RJD leaders among 4 killed in road accident while returning from Tej Pratap’s wedding: Meanwhile, there were reports that people stole food at the event in Patna. Dogs kill child in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district, the seventh fatal attack this month: The 12-year-old girl was mauled when she was going to the fields alone in Maheshpur Chilwara village.