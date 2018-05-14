The big news: At least 41 killed across India in dust storm, heavy rain, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Voting for panchayat polls in West Bengal began, and Union minister said collegium system is blocking the way of Dalits in higher judiciary.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 41 dead as thunderstorms, dust storms wreak havoc in Delhi, UP, Bengal and Andhra Pradesh: In the national Capital, at least 40 flights were diverted and 24 delayed.
- Voting begins in West Bengal for panchayat elections amid tight security: The Trinamool Congress has already won 34% of the seats uncontested.
- Collegium system is blocking way of Dalits, OBCs in higher judiciary, says Union minister: On May 20, Upendra Kushwaha’s party will start a campaign to raise awareness about the under-representation of marginalised communities in the higher judiciary.
- Siddaramaiah says he is okay with a Dalit chief minister for Karnataka if MLAs agree: The incumbent chief minister said this would be his last election.
- Pakistan’s US diplomat involved in car accident in Islamabad stopped from flying out of country: The Interior Ministry said Colonel Joseph Hall was on a blacklist.
- At least six people drown as footbridge collapses in Neelum Valley in PoK: While eight people were rescued, around six were still missing, the police said.
- Andhra Pradesh TDP worker arrested for allegedly raping 14-year-old girl in Guntur district: The minor was found to be three months pregnant.
- Nine killed, nearly 36 injured in multiple blasts in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad: A suicide bomber detonated the explosives near the Customs Finance building, according to a local news channel.
- Chargesheet against Chidambaram is Congress’ Nawaz Sharif moment, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The defence minister dared Rahul Gandhi to investigate the senior party leader.
- Dogs kill child in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur, the seventh fatal attack this month: The 12-year-old girl was mauled when she was going to the fields alone in Maheshpur Chilwara village.