A look at the headlines right now:

Shashi Tharoor charged with abetting Sunanda Pushkar’s suicide: The chargesheet has been filed more than four years after she was found dead in a five-star hotel in Delhi. Many killed as clashes continue in West Bengal during panchayat polls, Trinamool Congress calls it ‘minor incidents’: Incidents of booth capturing and intimidation of voters were reported across the state. Manmohan Singh, other Congress leaders write to president about Modi’s ‘threatening language’: The letter was in reference to the the prime minister’s campaign speech in Karnataka’s Hubballi on May 6. ICSE, ISC results declared; girls perform better than boys: The pass percentage for Class 10 is 98.51% and that for Class 12 is 96.21%. At least 71 dead as thunderstorms, dust storms wreak havoc in Delhi, UP, Bengal and Andhra Pradesh: In the national Capital, at least 40 flights were diverted and 24 delayed on Sunday. Centre submits Cauvery draft scheme in Supreme Court: The bench said it would take a decision on it on May 16. Seven dead in explosion at police headquarters in Surabaya, Indonesia: This is the third bombing incident in the country within a day, after the three church attacks and a blast in Sidoarjo area on Sunday. Collegium system is blocking way of Dalits, OBCs in higher judiciary, says Union minister: On May 20, Upendra Kushwaha’s party will start a campaign to raise awareness about the under-representation of marginalised communities in the higher judiciary. Petrol, diesel prices increased after 19-day gap: The oil firms had kept the rates unchanged since April 24 till Karnataka went to polls on May 12. Indian media misinterpreted Nawaz Sharif’s remarks on 26/11 Mumbai attack, his party claims: The Opposition said the former prime minister had given the Indian media a reason to celebrate with his comments.