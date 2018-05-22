The big new: JD(S)-Congress alliance will finalise Karnataka cabinet today, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Nipah virus has claimed at least three lives in Kerala, and PM Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Karnataka CM designate Kumaraswamy says modalities of state Cabinet to be finalised on Tuesday: The Janata Dal (Secular) leader met Congress President Rahul Gandhi and senior leader Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi.
- At least three die of infection caused by Nipah virus in Kerala: Three more people are suspected to have succumbed to the ailment.
- Narendra Modi meets Vladimir Putin at informal summit in Sochi, Russia: Modi acknowledged Russia’s role in getting India the membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation last year.
- Australian court convicts Catholic archbishop for concealing child sex abuse cases: Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson claimed he could not remember if one of the victims had shared the details of the crime with him.
- Jammu and Kashmir police book BJP MLA’s brother for using abusive language against Mehbooba Mufti: A video showed Choudhary Rajinder Singh using derogatory words against the chief minister during a rally in Kathua.
- Flash floods in Tripura kill six, displace thousands of families in a day: By evening, as the rain abated, some residents were trying to return home.
- Two arrested after videos show them molesting a girl in Bihar’s Gaya: The police said six people had been named in an FIR.
- ‘Surgeons in ancient India could perform plastic, cataract surgeries’, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu: He said scientists, physicians, innovators of that time had ‘significantly advanced human knowledge’.
- Juvenile accused in Gurugram school murder case will be tried as an adult, says district court: The Class 11 student is accused of killing a seven-year-old boy at his school to prevent an examination from being conducted.
- Allahabad HC seeks CBI’s response on plea that agency is not conducting a fair inquiry in Unnao rape case: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been accused of raping a teenage girl.