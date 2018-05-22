A look at the headlines right now:

Karnataka CM designate Kumaraswamy says modalities of state Cabinet to be finalised on Tuesday: The Janata Dal (Secular) leader met Congress President Rahul Gandhi and senior leader Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. At least three die of infection caused by Nipah virus in Kerala: Three more people are suspected to have succumbed to the ailment. Narendra Modi meets Vladimir Putin at informal summit in Sochi, Russia: Modi acknowledged Russia’s role in getting India the membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation last year. Australian court convicts Catholic archbishop for concealing child sex abuse cases: Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson claimed he could not remember if one of the victims had shared the details of the crime with him. Jammu and Kashmir police book BJP MLA’s brother for using abusive language against Mehbooba Mufti: A video showed Choudhary Rajinder Singh using derogatory words against the chief minister during a rally in Kathua. Flash floods in Tripura kill six, displace thousands of families in a day: By evening, as the rain abated, some residents were trying to return home. Two arrested after videos show them molesting a girl in Bihar’s Gaya: The police said six people had been named in an FIR. ‘Surgeons in ancient India could perform plastic, cataract surgeries’, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu: He said scientists, physicians, innovators of that time had ‘significantly advanced human knowledge’. Juvenile accused in Gurugram school murder case will be tried as an adult, says district court: The Class 11 student is accused of killing a seven-year-old boy at his school to prevent an examination from being conducted. Allahabad HC seeks CBI’s response on plea that agency is not conducting a fair inquiry in Unnao rape case: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been accused of raping a teenage girl.