The big news: HD Kumaraswamy to take oath as Karnataka chief minister today, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Thirteen civilians were injured in shelling in Jammu and Kashmir, and nine died in police firing on anti-Sterlite protestors in Tamil Nadu.
A look at the headlines right now:
- HD Kumaraswamy to be sworn in as Karnataka chief minister, G Parameshwara his deputy, on Wednesday: His government will face the trust vote in the state Assembly on Thursday.
- At least 13 civilians injured in Pakistani shelling on International Border in Jammu, say police: Officials said at least 24 villages were affected by the shelling and that all schools in the region have been shutdown.
- At least nine die after police open fire on anti-Sterlite protestors in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi: State DGP TK Rajendran said the police were trying to find out if the protestors died in the firing or stone pelting.
- Delhi records hottest day of the season so far, temperature likely to rise further: The city recorded heatwave for the first time this summer on Tuesday.
- Donald Trump says talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may be delayed: The two leaders are scheduled to meet in Singapore on June 12 with the aim of denuclearising the Korean peninsula.
- Aviation ministry proposes to do away with fee on air tickets cancelled within 24 hours of booking: The draft passenger charter also suggests that airlines cannot levy cancellation charges that total more than the basic fare plus fuel surcharge.
- Despite Centre’s promise to curb prices, petrol and diesel get more expensive: Petrol prices rose to Rs 76.97 in Delhi, Rs 79.53 in Kolkata and Rs 79.79 in Chennai. It was still the cheapest in Panaji at Rs 70.84.
- Mark Zuckerberg apologises to European Parliament for data breach, fake news on Facebook: He agreed the social media platform had been ‘too slow’ to identify that there was Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential elections.
- Samajwadi Party is the richest regional party with an income of Rs 82.76 crore, shows ADR report: The total income of 32 regional parties was pegged at Rs 321.03 crore.
- Polish author Olga Tokarczuk wins 2018 Man Booker International Prize for ‘Flights’: The book’s translator, Jennifer Croft, will receive half of the £50,000 cash prize.