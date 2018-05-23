A look at the headlines right now:

HD Kumaraswamy to be sworn in as Karnataka chief minister, G Parameshwara his deputy, on Wednesday: His government will face the trust vote in the state Assembly on Thursday. At least 13 civilians injured in Pakistani shelling on International Border in Jammu, say police: Officials said at least 24 villages were affected by the shelling and that all schools in the region have been shutdown. At least nine die after police open fire on anti-Sterlite protestors in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi: State DGP TK Rajendran said the police were trying to find out if the protestors died in the firing or stone pelting. Delhi records hottest day of the season so far, temperature likely to rise further: The city recorded heatwave for the first time this summer on Tuesday. Donald Trump says talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may be delayed: The two leaders are scheduled to meet in Singapore on June 12 with the aim of denuclearising the Korean peninsula. Aviation ministry proposes to do away with fee on air tickets cancelled within 24 hours of booking: The draft passenger charter also suggests that airlines cannot levy cancellation charges that total more than the basic fare plus fuel surcharge. Despite Centre’s promise to curb prices, petrol and diesel get more expensive: Petrol prices rose to Rs 76.97 in Delhi, Rs 79.53 in Kolkata and Rs 79.79 in Chennai. It was still the cheapest in Panaji at Rs 70.84. Mark Zuckerberg apologises to European Parliament for data breach, fake news on Facebook: He agreed the social media platform had been ‘too slow’ to identify that there was Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential elections. Samajwadi Party is the richest regional party with an income of Rs 82.76 crore, shows ADR report: The total income of 32 regional parties was pegged at Rs 321.03 crore.

Polish author Olga Tokarczuk wins 2018 Man Booker International Prize for ‘Flights’: The book’s translator, Jennifer Croft, will receive half of the £50,000 cash prize.