A look at the headlines right now:

Tamil Nadu government gets notices from Centre, NHRC after 11 die in police shooting during anti-Sterlite protests: The Madras High Court issued an interim stay on the expansion of Sterlite Copper’s plant in Thoothukudi. Hours before swearing-in as CM, Kumaraswamy says party won’t go back on pre-poll promises: The Bharatiya Janata Party protested in many parts of the state and observed the day as an ‘anti-people’s mandate day’. Rohingya militants massacred nearly 100 Hindus in Myanmar in August 2017, finds Amnesty: Accountability for the insurgents’ action is as crucial as the military crackdown that followed, the human rights group said. Four civilians killed, 30 injured in alleged cross-border shelling from Pakistan: Several residents have reportedly been evacuated from villages in RS Pura, Arnia, Bishnah, Ramgarh and Samba sectors. Bajrang Dal members clash with police in Purulia district after member’s arrest: The police arrested Gourab Singh for an alleged objectionable Facebook post on the panchayat polls and his suspected role Ram Navami violence in March. There is room to reduce petrol price by Rs 25 a litre, says P Chidambaram: The price of petrol rose by around 30 paise a litre on Wednesday – the 10th straight day of increase. World Bank says it failed to reach consensus with Pakistani delegation on Indus Water Treaty dispute: The organisation said it would continue to work with New Delhi and Islamabad to resolve the disagreement. Polish author Olga Tokarczuk wins 2018 Man Booker International Prize for Flights: The book’s translator, Jennifer Croft, will receive half of the £50,000 cash prize. Australian archbishop convicted of covering up sex abuse to step down by the end of the week: he developments come at a time when the Roman Catholic Church is mired in child abuse allegations. BJP leader arrested for allegedly raping a woman in a lodge in Varanasi: The woman alleged that Kanhaiya Lal Mishra had called her on the pretext of setting up a meeting with a government officer about a job vacancy.