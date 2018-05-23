The big news: Centre sends notices to TN over deaths in Thoothukudi, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Karnataka CM-designate said his government would offer a loan waiver to farmers, and Amnesty said Rohingya militants killed 100 Hindus.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Tamil Nadu government gets notices from Centre, NHRC after 11 die in police shooting during anti-Sterlite protests: The Madras High Court issued an interim stay on the expansion of Sterlite Copper’s plant in Thoothukudi.
- Hours before swearing-in as CM, Kumaraswamy says party won’t go back on pre-poll promises: The Bharatiya Janata Party protested in many parts of the state and observed the day as an ‘anti-people’s mandate day’.
- Rohingya militants massacred nearly 100 Hindus in Myanmar in August 2017, finds Amnesty: Accountability for the insurgents’ action is as crucial as the military crackdown that followed, the human rights group said.
- Four civilians killed, 30 injured in alleged cross-border shelling from Pakistan: Several residents have reportedly been evacuated from villages in RS Pura, Arnia, Bishnah, Ramgarh and Samba sectors.
- Bajrang Dal members clash with police in Purulia district after member’s arrest: The police arrested Gourab Singh for an alleged objectionable Facebook post on the panchayat polls and his suspected role Ram Navami violence in March.
- There is room to reduce petrol price by Rs 25 a litre, says P Chidambaram: The price of petrol rose by around 30 paise a litre on Wednesday – the 10th straight day of increase.
- World Bank says it failed to reach consensus with Pakistani delegation on Indus Water Treaty dispute: The organisation said it would continue to work with New Delhi and Islamabad to resolve the disagreement.
- Polish author Olga Tokarczuk wins 2018 Man Booker International Prize for Flights: The book’s translator, Jennifer Croft, will receive half of the £50,000 cash prize.
- Australian archbishop convicted of covering up sex abuse to step down by the end of the week: he developments come at a time when the Roman Catholic Church is mired in child abuse allegations.
- BJP leader arrested for allegedly raping a woman in a lodge in Varanasi: The woman alleged that Kanhaiya Lal Mishra had called her on the pretext of setting up a meeting with a government officer about a job vacancy.