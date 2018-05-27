The big news: Karnataka Cabinet portfolios not yet been decided, says CM, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Leaders of North and South Korea met again, and Ireland voted to repeal its anti-abortion law.
A look at the headlines right now:
- JD(S) and Congress facing ‘some issues’ over portfolio allocation, says HD Kumaraswamy: There is no threat to the government, the chief minister clarified.
- North, South Korea leaders hold surprise summit in effort to save US meet: Kim Jong-un has expressed his ‘fixed will’ for the North Korea-United States meeting to go ahead.
- Ireland votes overwhelmingly to repeal anti-abortion law: One of the cases from Ireland that caught global attention was that of 31-year-old dentist Savita Halappanavar, who died of septicaemia in 2012.
- Hardik Patel appeals to parties to renew Patidar agitation, Congress attends his event: Twelve Congress MLAs attended his Patidar Panchayat in Gujarat, but Patel said 24 BJP legislators skipped it.
- UK’s Opposition party wants Vedanta to be de-listed from London Stock Exchange after Thoothukudi deaths: Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said the news from Tamil Nadu was shocking, and demanded action.
- Panel investigating Jayalalithaa’s death releases her last-known audio clips from hospital: Opposition leader MK Stalin said the government was using the panel to divert attention from the deaths in Thoothukudi.
- Three men allegedly rape pregnant woman in Manesar: The driver of a shared autorickshaw and two others raped her when she was on her way home after a medical check-up.
- Jaish-e-Mohammad carried out 2016 Nagrota Army camp attack, says NIA: The agency said it cracked the case with the arrest of Kupwara resident Syed Muneer Ul Hassan Qadri on Saturday.
- Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal back the idea of bringing transport fuel under GST: The price of petrol and diesel rose for the 13th straight day on Saturday.
- Delhi sizzles at 45 degrees Celsius, heat wave to continue till Wednesday: On Friday, the highest maximum temperature of 47.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho district.