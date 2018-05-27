A look at the headlines right now:

JD(S) and Congress facing ‘some issues’ over portfolio allocation, says HD Kumaraswamy: There is no threat to the government, the chief minister clarified. North, South Korea leaders hold surprise summit in effort to save US meet: Kim Jong-un has expressed his ‘fixed will’ for the North Korea-United States meeting to go ahead. Ireland votes overwhelmingly to repeal anti-abortion law: One of the cases from Ireland that caught global attention was that of 31-year-old dentist Savita Halappanavar, who died of septicaemia in 2012. Hardik Patel appeals to parties to renew Patidar agitation, Congress attends his event: Twelve Congress MLAs attended his Patidar Panchayat in Gujarat, but Patel said 24 BJP legislators skipped it. UK’s Opposition party wants Vedanta to be de-listed from London Stock Exchange after Thoothukudi deaths: Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said the news from Tamil Nadu was shocking, and demanded action. Panel investigating Jayalalithaa’s death releases her last-known audio clips from hospital: Opposition leader MK Stalin said the government was using the panel to divert attention from the deaths in Thoothukudi. Three men allegedly rape pregnant woman in Manesar: The driver of a shared autorickshaw and two others raped her when she was on her way home after a medical check-up. Jaish-e-Mohammad carried out 2016 Nagrota Army camp attack, says NIA: The agency said it cracked the case with the arrest of Kupwara resident Syed Muneer Ul Hassan Qadri on Saturday. Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal back the idea of bringing transport fuel under GST: The price of petrol and diesel rose for the 13th straight day on Saturday. Delhi sizzles at 45 degrees Celsius, heat wave to continue till Wednesday: On Friday, the highest maximum temperature of 47.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho district.