A look at the headlines right now:

ICICI Bank to investigate allegations of conflict of interest against CEO Chanda Kochhar: The bank’s board took the decision on Tuesday after a whistle-blower levelled charges against Kochhar. Fuel prices cut by just 1 paisa a litre for today, ‘clerical error’ blamed for earlier announcement: But, Kerala slashed the prices of petrol and diesel by Re 1 from June 1. Karnataka chief minister says he will announce farm loan waiver in 15 days: HD Kumaraswamy reiterated that he was at the ‘mercy of the Congress’ to implement the scheme. CBI court convicts former top police officer, BSF official in 2006 J&K child sex abuse case: The children were allegedly forced into prostitution and sent to top police officials, bureaucrats, politicians and surrendered militants. Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet criminalises sexual harassment: A person convicted under the new law may be jailed for up to five years and fined a maximum of 3,00,000 riyals. Air Force helps douse Malviya Nagar fire, rubber warehouse’s owner arrested: The IAF used a medium-lift Mi17V5 helicopter fitted with Bambi buckets to spray water. Soldier from Kerala dies of suspected Nipah infection in Kolkata: Samples of Sheenu Prasad’s body fluids have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. Russian journalist who was reported to have been killed in Ukraine appears for press conference: The head of the Ukrainian security service said Arkady Babchenko’s murder had been staged to expose those who wanted to kill him. IMD forecasts a normal monsoon for the whole country, besides the North East: Better rainfall is expected in 2018 than 2017, said the department’s Director General KJ Ramesh. Elon Musk says tough government regulations delaying Tesla’s entry into India: The Tesla co-founder said the company’s chief financial officer Deepak Ahuja would take a call on the matter.