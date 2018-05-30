The big news: ICICI Bank to investigate allegations against Chanda Kochhar, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Fuel prices were cut by just one paisa per litre, and the Karnataka chief minister said farm loan waiver scheme will be announced in 15 days.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ICICI Bank to investigate allegations of conflict of interest against CEO Chanda Kochhar: The bank’s board took the decision on Tuesday after a whistle-blower levelled charges against Kochhar.
- Fuel prices cut by just 1 paisa a litre for today, ‘clerical error’ blamed for earlier announcement: But, Kerala slashed the prices of petrol and diesel by Re 1 from June 1.
- Karnataka chief minister says he will announce farm loan waiver in 15 days: HD Kumaraswamy reiterated that he was at the ‘mercy of the Congress’ to implement the scheme.
- CBI court convicts former top police officer, BSF official in 2006 J&K child sex abuse case: The children were allegedly forced into prostitution and sent to top police officials, bureaucrats, politicians and surrendered militants.
- Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet criminalises sexual harassment: A person convicted under the new law may be jailed for up to five years and fined a maximum of 3,00,000 riyals.
- Air Force helps douse Malviya Nagar fire, rubber warehouse’s owner arrested: The IAF used a medium-lift Mi17V5 helicopter fitted with Bambi buckets to spray water.
- Soldier from Kerala dies of suspected Nipah infection in Kolkata: Samples of Sheenu Prasad’s body fluids have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.
- Russian journalist who was reported to have been killed in Ukraine appears for press conference: The head of the Ukrainian security service said Arkady Babchenko’s murder had been staged to expose those who wanted to kill him.
- IMD forecasts a normal monsoon for the whole country, besides the North East: Better rainfall is expected in 2018 than 2017, said the department’s Director General KJ Ramesh.
- Elon Musk says tough government regulations delaying Tesla’s entry into India: The Tesla co-founder said the company’s chief financial officer Deepak Ahuja would take a call on the matter.