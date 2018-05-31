A look at the headlines right now:

BJP concedes defeat in Kairana Lok Sabha seat: The Congress won Assembly seats in Meghalaya, Punjab and Karnataka while the saffron party retained Maharashtra’s Palghar Lok Sabha constituency. Two more die of Nipah infection in Kerala taking the toll to 16, says reports: As many as nine people are now under surveillance at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for symptoms of the virus. Gauri Lankesh murder accused Naveen Kumar helped killers procure bullets, say reports: The Special Investigation Team chargesheet purportedly claimed that Kumar provided logistical support to the shooters and guided them to her house in Bengaluru. Petrol price cut by 7 paise, diesel by 5 paise: Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 78.35 a litre, down from Rs 78.42. Mayawati surrenders keys of state bungalow, UP officials demand she vacate the other house allotted: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief has said that the Mall Avenue bungalow is a memorial for her party’s ideologue, Kanshi Ram. Film producer Harvey Weinstein indicted on charges of rape: If proven guilty, he could face between five to 25 years in prison. United States renames Pacific Command as US Indo-Pacific Command in a gesture to India: The command is responsible for the country’s military activity in the greater Pacific region, has about 3,75,000 civilian and military personnel. Narendra Modi meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad, discusses ways to boost economic, cultural ties: The prime minister is in the second leg of his five-day tour to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. Extreme heatwave forecast in Andhra Pradesh, temperatures likely to touch 46 degrees Celsius: The southwest monsoon that has hit the Kerala coast is expected to advance into Andhra Pradesh around June 3. Japanese hunters killed 122 pregnant minke whales as part of Antarctic field survey, says report: Of the 333 minke whales that were caught during the expedition, 181 were female, while 53 were juvenile.