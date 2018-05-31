The big news: BJP loses Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana Lok Sabha seat, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Two more people died of the Nipah virus in Kerala, and the police filed the first chargesheet in the Gauri Lankesh murder case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP concedes defeat in Kairana Lok Sabha seat: The Congress won Assembly seats in Meghalaya, Punjab and Karnataka while the saffron party retained Maharashtra’s Palghar Lok Sabha constituency.
- Two more die of Nipah infection in Kerala taking the toll to 16, says reports: As many as nine people are now under surveillance at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for symptoms of the virus.
- Gauri Lankesh murder accused Naveen Kumar helped killers procure bullets, say reports: The Special Investigation Team chargesheet purportedly claimed that Kumar provided logistical support to the shooters and guided them to her house in Bengaluru.
- Petrol price cut by 7 paise, diesel by 5 paise: Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 78.35 a litre, down from Rs 78.42.
- Mayawati surrenders keys of state bungalow, UP officials demand she vacate the other house allotted: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief has said that the Mall Avenue bungalow is a memorial for her party’s ideologue, Kanshi Ram.
- Film producer Harvey Weinstein indicted on charges of rape: If proven guilty, he could face between five to 25 years in prison.
- United States renames Pacific Command as US Indo-Pacific Command in a gesture to India: The command is responsible for the country’s military activity in the greater Pacific region, has about 3,75,000 civilian and military personnel.
- Narendra Modi meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad, discusses ways to boost economic, cultural ties: The prime minister is in the second leg of his five-day tour to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.
- Extreme heatwave forecast in Andhra Pradesh, temperatures likely to touch 46 degrees Celsius: The southwest monsoon that has hit the Kerala coast is expected to advance into Andhra Pradesh around June 3.
- Japanese hunters killed 122 pregnant minke whales as part of Antarctic field survey, says report: Of the 333 minke whales that were caught during the expedition, 181 were female, while 53 were juvenile.