The big news: Congress finds ‘60 lakh fake voters’ in Madhya Pradesh, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sushma Swaraj’s aircraft went off the radar for 14 minutes, and India threatened to revoke the Ramzan ceasefire if violence continued.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress complains to poll panel about ‘60 lakh fake voters’ in Madhya Pradesh electoral rolls: How did the number of voters increase 40% in the last 10 years when there has been a 10% rise in population, asked Jyotiraditya Scindia.
- Sushma Swaraj’s flight goes incommunicado for 14 minutes, no reason provided: However, the Airports Authority of India confirmed that there was no emergency on the Mauritius-bound aircraft.
- India will have to revoke Ramzan ceasefire in J&K if cross-border violence continues, says Union minister: His comments came a day after two BSF jawans were killed as Pakistan allegedly violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector.
- Chief Minister Conrad Sangma alleges unidentified groups sponsored Shillong violence: The administration relaxed curfew in 14 localities from 8 am to 3 pm, but said night curfew would continue across the Meghalaya capital.
- At least 48 migrants killed as boat capsizes off Tunisia’s coast: The boat had 180 people on it, including 100 Tunisians.
- Navy rescues 38 stranded Indians from Socotra island of Yemen: The INS Sunayna is on its way to Porbandar in Gujarat.
- ‘BJP worker’ found dead in West Bengal’s Purulia district on Saturday committed suicide, say police: BJP workers rejected the autopsy report and called his death a ‘political murder’.
- Kerala Youth Congress objects to plan to renominate PJ Kurien to Rajya Sabha: Four MLAs took to Facebook to urge the party to select younger leaders for the Upper House.
- India tests nuclear-capable missile Agni-V off Odisha coast: The weapon has a range of more than 5,000 kilometres.
- Whale dies after consuming over 80 plastic bags in Thailand: The pilot whale was discovered barely alive in a canal in the southern province of Songkhla on Monday.