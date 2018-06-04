A look at the headlines right now:

Congress complains to poll panel about ‘60 lakh fake voters’ in Madhya Pradesh electoral rolls: How did the number of voters increase 40% in the last 10 years when there has been a 10% rise in population, asked Jyotiraditya Scindia. Sushma Swaraj’s flight goes incommunicado for 14 minutes, no reason provided: However, the Airports Authority of India confirmed that there was no emergency on the Mauritius-bound aircraft. India will have to revoke Ramzan ceasefire in J&K if cross-border violence continues, says Union minister: His comments came a day after two BSF jawans were killed as Pakistan allegedly violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma alleges unidentified groups sponsored Shillong violence: The administration relaxed curfew in 14 localities from 8 am to 3 pm, but said night curfew would continue across the Meghalaya capital. At least 48 migrants killed as boat capsizes off Tunisia’s coast: The boat had 180 people on it, including 100 Tunisians. Navy rescues 38 stranded Indians from Socotra island of Yemen: The INS Sunayna is on its way to Porbandar in Gujarat. ‘BJP worker’ found dead in West Bengal’s Purulia district on Saturday committed suicide, say police: BJP workers rejected the autopsy report and called his death a ‘political murder’. Kerala Youth Congress objects to plan to renominate PJ Kurien to Rajya Sabha: Four MLAs took to Facebook to urge the party to select younger leaders for the Upper House.

India tests nuclear-capable missile Agni-V off Odisha coast: The weapon has a range of more than 5,000 kilometres. Whale dies after consuming over 80 plastic bags in Thailand: The pilot whale was discovered barely alive in a canal in the southern province of Songkhla on Monday.

