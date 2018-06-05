The big news: Shashi Tharoor to face trial in Sunanda Pushkar case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Businessman Raj Kundra was questioned in a bitcoin scam case, and the defence ministry said talks and terror cannot go hand in hand.
A look at the headlines right now:
- I will continue to contest charges, says Tharoor after Delhi court’s summons in Sunanda Pushkar case: The Patiala House Court said the Congress MP will face trial on charges of subjecting his wife to cruelty and asked him to appear before it on July 7.
- Enforcement Directorate questions businessman Raj Kundra in Rs 2,000 crore bitcoin scam, say reports: Amit Bharadwaj, who was accused of duping over 8,000 people of Rs 2,000 crore, was arrested in April.
- It is not defence ministry’s duty to assess success of Ramzan ceasefire, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The defence minister said the Army has been given the room to respond to unprovoked attacks from across the border.
- Supreme Court allows government to provide reservation in promoting SC/ST employees: The order is effective until the Constitution bench disposes of the matter.
- US President Donald Trump’s former aide Paul Manafort accused of tampering with witnesses: The president’s former campaign manager had allegedly contacted witnesses by phone and encrypted messages to influence their testimony.
- Iran notifies United Nations of its plan to boost its uranium enrichment capacity: Atomic Energy Organization of Iran chief Ali Akbar Salehi insisted that the country was not violating the 2015 nuclear agreement.
- Karnataka HC refuses to interfere with ban on ‘Kaala’, asks state to provide security to theatres: The High Court observed that it cannot ask exhibitors to screen the film.
- At least 11 killed after explosion at iron ore mine in China: Twenty-five people are still trapped in the mine owned by the Huamei Group Company.
- Goa archbishop says the Constitution is in danger, asks Christians to be politically active: Father Filipe Neri Ferrao claimed that people were being ‘uprooted’ from their homes and lands in the name of development.
- Centre proposes to ban ‘indecent representation’ of women through digital means: The Ministry of Women and Child Development made the proposals after inputs received from a parliamentary panel that was formed to update the law.