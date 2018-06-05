A look at the headlines right now:

I will continue to contest charges, says Tharoor after Delhi court’s summons in Sunanda Pushkar case: The Patiala House Court said the Congress MP will face trial on charges of subjecting his wife to cruelty and asked him to appear before it on July 7.

Enforcement Directorate questions businessman Raj Kundra in Rs 2,000 crore bitcoin scam, say reports: Amit Bharadwaj, who was accused of duping over 8,000 people of Rs 2,000 crore, was arrested in April. It is not defence ministry’s duty to assess success of Ramzan ceasefire, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The defence minister said the Army has been given the room to respond to unprovoked attacks from across the border. Supreme Court allows government to provide reservation in promoting SC/ST employees: The order is effective until the Constitution bench disposes of the matter. US President Donald Trump’s former aide Paul Manafort accused of tampering with witnesses: The president’s former campaign manager had allegedly contacted witnesses by phone and encrypted messages to influence their testimony. Iran notifies United Nations of its plan to boost its uranium enrichment capacity: Atomic Energy Organization of Iran chief Ali Akbar Salehi insisted that the country was not violating the 2015 nuclear agreement. Karnataka HC refuses to interfere with ban on ‘Kaala’, asks state to provide security to theatres: The High Court observed that it cannot ask exhibitors to screen the film.

At least 11 killed after explosion at iron ore mine in China: Twenty-five people are still trapped in the mine owned by the Huamei Group Company. Goa archbishop says the Constitution is in danger, asks Christians to be politically active: Father Filipe Neri Ferrao claimed that people were being ‘uprooted’ from their homes and lands in the name of development. Centre proposes to ban ‘indecent representation’ of women through digital means: The Ministry of Women and Child Development made the proposals after inputs received from a parliamentary panel that was formed to update the law.