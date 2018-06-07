The big news: Protests mar screening of Rajinikanth’s ‘Kaala’ in Karnataka, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Gangster Abu Salem was sentenced to seven years in prison in an extortion case, and pre-monsoon showers brought Mumbai to a standstill.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Protests hinder screening of Rajinikanth’s film ‘Kaala’: The film’s producer said it will have a full-fledged release on Friday.
- Delhi court sentences gangster Abu Salem to seven years in jail in extortion case: The Patiala House Court had in May held Salem guilty of demanding Rs 5 crore as protection money from a Delhi-based businessman.
- Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, leads to waterlogging in some areas; trains and flights delayed: The weather department said these were pre-monsoon showers and monsoon would make a landfall in the city over the next 24 hours.
- Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter criticises his decision to attend RSS event in Nagpur: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel tweeted that he had not expected the former president to address the Hindutva organisation.
- Naga talks with Centre postponed after raids on leader’s house in Kohima: But dialogue will resume very soon, said a member of the Naga National Political Groups.
- Supreme Court blocks salary, allowances for disqualified Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav: The court blocked the rebel JD(U) leader’s salary till the Delhi High Court finishes hearing his plea against his removal.
- CRPF commando, policeman killed in gunfight with Maoists in Jharkhand’s Saraikela: A search operation is under way, officials said.
- Shiv Sena has passed a resolution to contest future elections on our own, says MP Sanjay Raut: Raut’s statement comes a day after party chief Uddhav Thackeray met BJP National President Amit Shah in Mumbai.
- US evacuates American diplomats from China amid concerns over mystery illness: An American working in Guangzhou suffered a mild brain injury in May after months of experiencing abnormal sensations of sound and pressure.
- West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reshuffles Cabinet, takes up seventh portfolio: She has taken charge of the Tribal Department, which was earlier held by James Kujur.