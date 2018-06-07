A look at the headlines right now:

Protests hinder screening of Rajinikanth’s film ‘Kaala’: The film’s producer said it will have a full-fledged release on Friday. Delhi court sentences gangster Abu Salem to seven years in jail in extortion case: The Patiala House Court had in May held Salem guilty of demanding Rs 5 crore as protection money from a Delhi-based businessman. Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, leads to waterlogging in some areas; trains and flights delayed: The weather department said these were pre-monsoon showers and monsoon would make a landfall in the city over the next 24 hours. Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter criticises his decision to attend RSS event in Nagpur: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel tweeted that he had not expected the former president to address the Hindutva organisation. Naga talks with Centre postponed after raids on leader’s house in Kohima: But dialogue will resume very soon, said a member of the Naga National Political Groups. Supreme Court blocks salary, allowances for disqualified Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav: The court blocked the rebel JD(U) leader’s salary till the Delhi High Court finishes hearing his plea against his removal. CRPF commando, policeman killed in gunfight with Maoists in Jharkhand’s Saraikela: A search operation is under way, officials said. Shiv Sena has passed a resolution to contest future elections on our own, says MP Sanjay Raut: Raut’s statement comes a day after party chief Uddhav Thackeray met BJP National President Amit Shah in Mumbai. US evacuates American diplomats from China amid concerns over mystery illness: An American working in Guangzhou suffered a mild brain injury in May after months of experiencing abnormal sensations of sound and pressure. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reshuffles Cabinet, takes up seventh portfolio: She has taken charge of the Tribal Department, which was earlier held by James Kujur.