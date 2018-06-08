A look at the headlines right now:

‘This is what I was fearing’, says Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter on morphed photo from RSS event: His speech defines our ideology, claimed RSS, while the Congress said the former president has shown RSS the ‘mirror of truth’. Forensic report says same gun used to kill Gauri Lankesh and MM Kalburgi, says The Indian Express: In 2015, the daily had reported that forensic tests found links in the Kalburgi, Govind Pansare and Narendra Dabholkar murder cases. Haryana wants sportspersons to hand over one-third of income from pro sports or endorsements: Haryana sportspersons had earlier boycotted a felicitation ceremony by the government, over a disagreement over a proposed cut in Gold Coast prize money. Petrol prices reduced by up to 22 paise per litre – the most in 10 days: The price of a litre of petrol in Delhi came down to Rs 77.42 on Friday. Letter with plan for ‘Rajiv Gandhi-type incident’ found at arrested activist’s home, say Pune Police: Meanwhile, ruling coalition partner and Union minister Ramdas Athawale condemned the arrests of Dalit activists. Supreme Court refuses to hear plea seeking CBI inquiry into deaths of BJP workers in Purulia: The court asked the petitioner to approach the Calcutta High Court instead. I will invite Kim Jong-un to White House if summit goes well, says US President Donald Trump: Trump said the summit on June 12 is ‘going to be much more than a photo-op’. Mumbai on alert as weather department warns of heavy rain over the weekend: People have been asked to stay indoors as much as possible and watch out for weather updates. Three people killed in suicide bomb attack on parliamentarian’s home in Jalalabad city: The MP, Feridon Momand, was not home when the attack occurred, the provincial governor’s spokesperson, Ataullah Khogyani, said. Google vows to not allow its artificial intelligence software to be used in weapons: Google’s CEO specified its artificial intelligence objectives in a blog post after thousands of employees protested against its work with the US military.