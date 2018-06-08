The big news: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter rebukes BJP, RSS over fake photo, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Gauri Lankesh and Kalburgi were killed with the same gun, a report said, and Haryana told sportspersons to hand over one-third of their income.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘This is what I was fearing’, says Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter on morphed photo from RSS event: His speech defines our ideology, claimed RSS, while the Congress said the former president has shown RSS the ‘mirror of truth’.
- Forensic report says same gun used to kill Gauri Lankesh and MM Kalburgi, says The Indian Express: In 2015, the daily had reported that forensic tests found links in the Kalburgi, Govind Pansare and Narendra Dabholkar murder cases.
- Haryana wants sportspersons to hand over one-third of income from pro sports or endorsements: Haryana sportspersons had earlier boycotted a felicitation ceremony by the government, over a disagreement over a proposed cut in Gold Coast prize money.
- Petrol prices reduced by up to 22 paise per litre – the most in 10 days: The price of a litre of petrol in Delhi came down to Rs 77.42 on Friday.
- Letter with plan for ‘Rajiv Gandhi-type incident’ found at arrested activist’s home, say Pune Police: Meanwhile, ruling coalition partner and Union minister Ramdas Athawale condemned the arrests of Dalit activists.
- Supreme Court refuses to hear plea seeking CBI inquiry into deaths of BJP workers in Purulia: The court asked the petitioner to approach the Calcutta High Court instead.
- I will invite Kim Jong-un to White House if summit goes well, says US President Donald Trump: Trump said the summit on June 12 is ‘going to be much more than a photo-op’.
- Mumbai on alert as weather department warns of heavy rain over the weekend: People have been asked to stay indoors as much as possible and watch out for weather updates.
- Three people killed in suicide bomb attack on parliamentarian’s home in Jalalabad city: The MP, Feridon Momand, was not home when the attack occurred, the provincial governor’s spokesperson, Ataullah Khogyani, said.
- Google vows to not allow its artificial intelligence software to be used in weapons: Google’s CEO specified its artificial intelligence objectives in a blog post after thousands of employees protested against its work with the US military.