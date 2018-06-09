A look at the headlines right now:

Xi Jinping accepts Narendra Modi’s invitation to attend informal summit in India next year: The two countries, which met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, also signed two agreements. Dust storm and strong winds hit national capital, airport operations suspended: There is no report of damage to property or casualties yet. Monsoon arrives in Mumbai, heavy rain brings parts of the city to a standstill: The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in many places across the city till June 11. ‘Nipah virus has been contained in Kerala,’ says Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey: The minister said the families of those who died of the virus were kept in isolation and are out of danger. Six injured after communal clash breaks out in Gujarat’s Godhra over a road dispute, says report: The police said they had to fire tear-gas shells to bring the situation under control. Pixar co-founder John Lasseter to step down following allegations of inappropriate conduct: Lasseter had been heading Walt Disney Animation since 2006. Delhi Police special cell kill four suspected gangsters in Chhatarpur: The deceased included absconding ganster Rajesh Bharti. Two officials who allegedly asked police to fire at Thoothukudi protestors transferred: Deputy tehsildar M Kannan has been transferred to the town of Kayathaaru while his colleague P Sekar will be a sub-tehsildar in the town of Thiruvaikundam. After Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, JNU student leader Umar Khalid claims he received death threats: A man claiming to be fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari made the threats, Khalid told the police. After unrest, Maldivian polling authority sets September 23 as presidential election date: Election Commission chief Ahmed Shareef had campaigned for the current president, Abdulla Yameen, before being appointed to the post.