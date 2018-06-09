The big news: India and China sign MoU on sharing of data on Brahmaputra, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A dust storm hampered operations at the Delhi airport, and heavy rain brought parts of Mumbai to a standstill.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Xi Jinping accepts Narendra Modi’s invitation to attend informal summit in India next year: The two countries, which met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, also signed two agreements.
- Dust storm and strong winds hit national capital, airport operations suspended: There is no report of damage to property or casualties yet.
- Monsoon arrives in Mumbai, heavy rain brings parts of the city to a standstill: The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in many places across the city till June 11.
- ‘Nipah virus has been contained in Kerala,’ says Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey: The minister said the families of those who died of the virus were kept in isolation and are out of danger.
- Six injured after communal clash breaks out in Gujarat’s Godhra over a road dispute, says report: The police said they had to fire tear-gas shells to bring the situation under control.
- Pixar co-founder John Lasseter to step down following allegations of inappropriate conduct: Lasseter had been heading Walt Disney Animation since 2006.
- Delhi Police special cell kill four suspected gangsters in Chhatarpur: The deceased included absconding ganster Rajesh Bharti.
- Two officials who allegedly asked police to fire at Thoothukudi protestors transferred: Deputy tehsildar M Kannan has been transferred to the town of Kayathaaru while his colleague P Sekar will be a sub-tehsildar in the town of Thiruvaikundam.
- After Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, JNU student leader Umar Khalid claims he received death threats: A man claiming to be fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari made the threats, Khalid told the police.
- After unrest, Maldivian polling authority sets September 23 as presidential election date: Election Commission chief Ahmed Shareef had campaigned for the current president, Abdulla Yameen, before being appointed to the post.