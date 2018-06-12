The big news: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un meet in historic summit, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Four Delhi ministers spent the night at LG’s office to protest IAS officers’ ‘strike’, and suspected militants killed two policemen in Pulwama.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un begin historic summit in Singapore: This is the first meeting between the the two countries’ heads of government.
- Kejriwal, AAP ministers spend night at LG’s office to protest against IAS officers’ ‘strike’: The IAS Association denied that the bureaucrats were on a strike but admitted that they were not attending meetings with ministers.
- Suspected militants kill two policemen in Pulwama court complex in J&K: They reportedly fled with the weapons of the the deceased policemen.
- No talks on NDA seat-sharing yet, leaders making claims are speaking out of turn, says Nitish Kumar: The Bihar chief minister denied there was any discontentment within the coalition.
- Unblock Pervez Musharraf’s identity card and passport, Pakistan Supreme Court tells government: The order is intended to enable the former president to return to his country and face trial for treason.
- Three soldiers killed, five injured in clashes with Taliban in Afghanistan’s Sar-e-Pul province: The attack came hours after the Islamic State and other militant groups carried out three other attacks across the country.
- CBI requests Interpol to issue Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, say reports: Nirav Modi has reportedly sought political asylum in the United Kingdom.
- Law minister suggests national-level entrance test to fill vacancies in lower courts: Ravi Shankar Prasad clarified that he was not pitching a service on the lines of the Indian Administrative Service or Indian Police Service.
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee admitted to AIIMS in Delhi; Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah visit him: The former prime minister has a urinary tract infection, the hospital said.
- Communal clash breaks out in Delhi’s Model Town, no complaints filed, says report: The police said they had mediated between those involved in the clash and helped them sort out their differences.