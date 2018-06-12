A look at the headlines right now:

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un begin historic summit in Singapore: This is the first meeting between the the two countries’ heads of government. Kejriwal, AAP ministers spend night at LG’s office to protest against IAS officers’ ‘strike’: The IAS Association denied that the bureaucrats were on a strike but admitted that they were not attending meetings with ministers. Suspected militants kill two policemen in Pulwama court complex in J&K: They reportedly fled with the weapons of the the deceased policemen. No talks on NDA seat-sharing yet, leaders making claims are speaking out of turn, says Nitish Kumar: The Bihar chief minister denied there was any discontentment within the coalition. Unblock Pervez Musharraf’s identity card and passport, Pakistan Supreme Court tells government: The order is intended to enable the former president to return to his country and face trial for treason. Three soldiers killed, five injured in clashes with Taliban in Afghanistan’s Sar-e-Pul province: The attack came hours after the Islamic State and other militant groups carried out three other attacks across the country. CBI requests Interpol to issue Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, say reports: Nirav Modi has reportedly sought political asylum in the United Kingdom.

Law minister suggests national-level entrance test to fill vacancies in lower courts: Ravi Shankar Prasad clarified that he was not pitching a service on the lines of the Indian Administrative Service or Indian Police Service. Atal Bihari Vajpayee admitted to AIIMS in Delhi; Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah visit him: The former prime minister has a urinary tract infection, the hospital said.

Communal clash breaks out in Delhi’s Model Town, no complaints filed, says report: The police said they had mediated between those involved in the clash and helped them sort out their differences.



