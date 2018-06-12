The big news: Delhi court pulls up Arvind Kejriwal government for sit-in, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Pramod Muthalik denied he compared Gauri Lankesh to a dog, and Melania Trump called for an end to immigrant children being held in warehouses.
A look at the headlines right now.
- ‘You cannot go inside someone’s office and hold a strike,’ says Delhi HC criticising Kejriwal’s protest: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who is on a hunger strike at L-G’s office, was hospitalised on Sunday.
- ‘Why should Modi react if a dog dies in Karnataka,’ asks Pramod Muthalik on Gauri Lankesh murder: The Sri Ram Sene chief later clarified that he did not mean to compare the journalist to a dog but only wondered if the PM should comment on every death.
- In rare remarks, Melania Trump calls for end to migrant families being separated at US border: Children separated from parents trying to enter the US illegally are reportedly being held in warehouses and ‘cages’.
- Toll rises to 23 in North East floods, situation improves in Manipur and Tripura: In Assam, major rivers are still overflowing.
- Two suspected militants killed in fresh gunfight on 10th day of search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora: Four militants and a soldier have been killed in the operation so far.
- At least three killed as earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits Japan’s Osaka: The Japanese government said it was not aware of any reports of damage to nuclear power plants.
- ‘Minor’ leak of sulphuric acid detected at Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi: District collector Sandeep Nanduri said there was ‘no need to panic’ and the leak would be plugged on Monday.
- Grand Alliance can be revived if Nitish Kumar leaves NDA, says Congress: An ‘anti-BJP alliance’ is necessary for national welfare, claimed Shakti Singh Gohil, the Delhi in-charge of the Congress.
- Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan claims BJP MP was involved in attack on his brother: Khan also demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.
- Greece, Macedonia sign accord to end 27-year-old name dispute: The countries signed an agreement to rename Macedonia as the Republic of Northern Macedonia.