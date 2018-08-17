quick reads

The big news: Rescue work continues in Kerala even as flood waters recede, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: A former Shiv Sena corporator was arrested for allegedly plotting a terror attack, and a court allowed Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad.

by 
Women wait in a queue to receive relief material at a camp in Chengannur in Alappuzha district | Reuters

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Rescue work under way as flood waters recede in Kerala, commercial flights land at Kochi naval base: Meanwhile, the chief minister announced Rs 3,000 each and new boats to fishermen who helped in the rescue operations
  2. Maharashtra ATS arrests former Shiv Sena corporator in connection with alleged terror plot: The CBI also detained him in connection with the murder of rationalist and author Narendra Dabholkar in 2013. 
  3. Delhi court allows Shashi Tharoor to visit Kofi Annan’s family in Geneva: The Congress legislator, who was granted bail in a case related to the death of his wife, is scheduled to leave for Geneva on Monday evening.   
  4. Taliban militants take at least 100 people hostage in Afghanistan’s Kunduz: The fate of the passengers, who were taken captive from three passenger buses on the Takhar-Kunduz highway, is unknown.  
  5. Delhi Police arrest two men who claim they attacked JNU student leader Umar Khalid: The police arrested Darvesh Shahpur and Naveen Dalal from Haryana, and are now questioning them.   
  6. Muslim man who converted to Hinduism to marry moves SC after wife’s parents allegedly take her away: A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra sought the Chhattisgarh government’s response to the petition.
  7. We will hold talks to normalise ties with country’s neighbours, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan: ‘There is a need for peace and without it, we cannot improve the country’s situation,’ the Pakistani prime minister said.   
  8. Nifty 50, Sensex touch record highs, rupee no more below 70 against the US dollar: The Nifty 50 crossed the 11,500 mark for the first time on Monday.   
  9. Rescue operations continue in Karnataka’s Kodagu, rain expected to subside from tomorrow: Two more people died on Sunday, taking the toll since August 14 to eight. 
  10. Shots fired at US embassy in Turkey’s capital Ankara, no casualties reported: After the attack on Monday morning, the shooters fled in a white car, with police teams looking for them.   
