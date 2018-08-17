The big news: Rescue work continues in Kerala even as flood waters recede, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A former Shiv Sena corporator was arrested for allegedly plotting a terror attack, and a court allowed Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rescue work under way as flood waters recede in Kerala, commercial flights land at Kochi naval base: Meanwhile, the chief minister announced Rs 3,000 each and new boats to fishermen who helped in the rescue operations.
- Maharashtra ATS arrests former Shiv Sena corporator in connection with alleged terror plot: The CBI also detained him in connection with the murder of rationalist and author Narendra Dabholkar in 2013.
- Delhi court allows Shashi Tharoor to visit Kofi Annan’s family in Geneva: The Congress legislator, who was granted bail in a case related to the death of his wife, is scheduled to leave for Geneva on Monday evening.
- Taliban militants take at least 100 people hostage in Afghanistan’s Kunduz: The fate of the passengers, who were taken captive from three passenger buses on the Takhar-Kunduz highway, is unknown.
- Delhi Police arrest two men who claim they attacked JNU student leader Umar Khalid: The police arrested Darvesh Shahpur and Naveen Dalal from Haryana, and are now questioning them.
- Muslim man who converted to Hinduism to marry moves SC after wife’s parents allegedly take her away: A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra sought the Chhattisgarh government’s response to the petition.
- We will hold talks to normalise ties with country’s neighbours, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan: ‘There is a need for peace and without it, we cannot improve the country’s situation,’ the Pakistani prime minister said.
- Nifty 50, Sensex touch record highs, rupee no more below 70 against the US dollar: The Nifty 50 crossed the 11,500 mark for the first time on Monday.
- Rescue operations continue in Karnataka’s Kodagu, rain expected to subside from tomorrow: Two more people died on Sunday, taking the toll since August 14 to eight.
- Shots fired at US embassy in Turkey’s capital Ankara, no casualties reported: After the attack on Monday morning, the shooters fled in a white car, with police teams looking for them.