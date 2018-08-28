The big news: Sharad Pawar offers new formula to select prime minister, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Donald Trump announced a revised trade deal with Mexico, and commercial drone flights will be legal from December 1.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sharad Pawar says PM can be decided after polls, happy with Rahul Gandhi’s ‘not in the race’ remark: The Nationalist Congress Party chief insisted on forge alliances with anti-BJP parties at the state level.
- Donald Trump announces US-Mexico trade deal, to negotiate with Canada on new terms: The US president threatened to impose auto tariffs on Canada if it did not agree to the new deal.
- Commercial drone flights to be legal from December 1, says Centre: The device, its owner and pilot will have to undergo a one-time registration process.
- Ahmedabad Cooperative Bank files defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi for note ban allegations: The bank also filed a complaint against Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala for allegedly defaming it with false claims.
- Major Leetul Gogoi guilty of ‘fraternising’ with local in Srinagar hotel, faces disciplinary action: In May, the Army officer – known for using a civilian as a shied against stone-pelters – was caught trying to check into the hotel with a Kashmiri woman.
- Opposition asks Election Commission to share details of firms responsible for fixing EVMs: The poll panel conducted a meeting with political parties to discuss electoral reforms.
- Favourite Neeraj Chopra wins javelin throw gold with yet another national record: Middle distance runner Sudha Singh clinched silver medal in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, and Dharun Ayyasamy also won the silver medal in the men’s 400m hurdles.
- Captain of plane that crashed in Nepal was ‘emotionally disturbed’, says inquiry report: The draft report said that Captain Abid Sultan was under stress and smoking constantly while talking to his co-pilot before the aircraft went down.
- SC issues notices to WhatsApp, Union ministries on plea against messenger’s payment service: The petition said that according to the RBI, in order to run such a service in India, the firm must have its offices and payments in India.
- SpiceJet successfully operates India’s first flight powered by biojet fuel: The aircraft flew on a mix of 75% aviation turbine fuel and 25% biojet fuel, said the airline in a statement.