Sharad Pawar says PM can be decided after polls, happy with Rahul Gandhi’s ‘not in the race’ remark: The Nationalist Congress Party chief insisted on forge alliances with anti-BJP parties at the state level. Donald Trump announces US-Mexico trade deal, to negotiate with Canada on new terms: The US president threatened to impose auto tariffs on Canada if it did not agree to the new deal. Commercial drone flights to be legal from December 1, says Centre: The device, its owner and pilot will have to undergo a one-time registration process. Ahmedabad Cooperative Bank files defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi for note ban allegations: The bank also filed a complaint against Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala for allegedly defaming it with false claims. Major Leetul Gogoi guilty of ‘fraternising’ with local in Srinagar hotel, faces disciplinary action: In May, the Army officer – known for using a civilian as a shied against stone-pelters – was caught trying to check into the hotel with a Kashmiri woman. Opposition asks Election Commission to share details of firms responsible for fixing EVMs: The poll panel conducted a meeting with political parties to discuss electoral reforms. Favourite Neeraj Chopra wins javelin throw gold with yet another national record: Middle distance runner Sudha Singh clinched silver medal in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, and Dharun Ayyasamy also won the silver medal in the men’s 400m hurdles. Captain of plane that crashed in Nepal was ‘emotionally disturbed’, says inquiry report: The draft report said that Captain Abid Sultan was under stress and smoking constantly while talking to his co-pilot before the aircraft went down. SC issues notices to WhatsApp, Union ministries on plea against messenger’s payment service: The petition said that according to the RBI, in order to run such a service in India, the firm must have its offices and payments in India. SpiceJet successfully operates India’s first flight powered by biojet fuel: The aircraft flew on a mix of 75% aviation turbine fuel and 25% biojet fuel, said the airline in a statement.