The big news: Activists to be under house arrest till September 6, says SC, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A government report blamed lynchings on unchecked malicious content online, and Modi will arrive in Nepal to attend BIMSTEC summit.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court says activists to remain in house arrest till September 6: The Pune Police alleged that the accused were thinking of targeting political functionaries and the police detained 90 people in Hyderabad for protesting against the arrests.
- Government panel says lynching is part of overall problem of malicious content online: A home ministry official said law enforcement agencies need to increase their presence in the cyberspace, but maintain a fine balance due to privacy concerns.
- Countering terrorism, boosting trade are on top of agenda at summit in Nepal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s participation in the BIMSTEC summit shows strong commitment to strengthening ties with neighbours.
- TDP leader Nandamuri Harikrishna who died in accident did not wear seat belt, say police: Co-passengers told the police that the actor-politician was driving at high speed.
- Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio again appeals to Narendra Modi for Centre’s assistance: Twelve people have died and more than 3,000 families have been displaced this month because of heavy rainfall in a few parts of the state.
- Myanmar rejects UN report calling for its top military officials to be prosecuted for genocide: Government spokesperson Zaw Htay told state media that the international community was making false allegations.
- Panel on solid waste management should meet every working day for first two weeks, says SC: The court will then review the findings of the committee, which has been set up by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.
- SC/ST government employees in top posts should not be considered backward, argue petitioners: However, reservation in promotions can continue for people from these communities looking for jobs in Class-3 and Class-4 services, they told the Supreme Court.
- Chandrayaan-2 will be launched in January 2019, says ISRO chief: The launch window for the mission will open on January 3 and close on February 16.
- Athlete Swapna Barman wins gold medal in heptathlon event in Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh triumphed in the triple jump while Dutee Chand won silver in 200m race.