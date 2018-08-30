A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court says activists to remain in house arrest till September 6: The Pune Police alleged that the accused were thinking of targeting political functionaries and the police detained 90 people in Hyderabad for protesting against the arrests. Government panel says lynching is part of overall problem of malicious content online: A home ministry official said law enforcement agencies need to increase their presence in the cyberspace, but maintain a fine balance due to privacy concerns. Countering terrorism, boosting trade are on top of agenda at summit in Nepal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s participation in the BIMSTEC summit shows strong commitment to strengthening ties with neighbours. TDP leader Nandamuri Harikrishna who died in accident did not wear seat belt, say police: Co-passengers told the police that the actor-politician was driving at high speed. Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio again appeals to Narendra Modi for Centre’s assistance: Twelve people have died and more than 3,000 families have been displaced this month because of heavy rainfall in a few parts of the state. Myanmar rejects UN report calling for its top military officials to be prosecuted for genocide: Government spokesperson Zaw Htay told state media that the international community was making false allegations. Panel on solid waste management should meet every working day for first two weeks, says SC: The court will then review the findings of the committee, which has been set up by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. SC/ST government employees in top posts should not be considered backward, argue petitioners: However, reservation in promotions can continue for people from these communities looking for jobs in Class-3 and Class-4 services, they told the Supreme Court. Chandrayaan-2 will be launched in January 2019, says ISRO chief: The launch window for the mission will open on January 3 and close on February 16. Athlete Swapna Barman wins gold medal in heptathlon event in Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh triumphed in the triple jump while Dutee Chand won silver in 200m race.