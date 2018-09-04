The big news: Two convicted in 2007 Hyderabad twin blasts case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Ranjan Gogoi recommended to be the next chief justice of India, and a student detained in Tamil Nadu for shouting anti-BJP slogan got bail.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Two convicted and three acquitted in 2007 Hyderabad twin blasts case: The court will sentence Akbar Ismail Choudhary and Anique Shafique Syeed on September 10.
- Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra recommends Ranjan Gogoi’s name as his successor: His proposal is in line with the Supreme Court’s tradition of naming the most senior judge after the outgoing chief justice as the successor.
- Tamil Nadu court grants bail to student arrested for shouting ‘anti-BJP slogans’ on flight: The student, Sofia Lois, was arrested in Thoothukudi on Monday after state BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan filed a complaint.
- Fuel prices continue to rise, petrol at new all-time high of Rs 86.72 a litre in Mumbai: Diesel prices also rose to record highs on Tuesday.
- Haqqani Network’s founder has died, says Afghan Taliban: Jalaluddin Haqqani was ill and bed-ridden for the past few years, the militant group said in a statement.
- Indian Air Force jet crashes near Jodhpur, pilot safe: The MiG-27 jet burst into flames immediately after crashing.
- Retired policeman beaten to death in Allahabad, attack caught on camera: The police have named 10 people in the First Information Report but have not arrested anyone yet.
- Former Trump aide Steve Bannon dropped from literary festival after social media outcry: ‘The New Yorker’ had invited the former White House chief strategist for an interview with its editor David Remnick.
- Supreme Court refuses to stay interim bail granted to former Bhushan Steel promoter: The court transferred the case from the Delhi High Court to itself.
- Australia’s John Millman pulls off biggest upset of US Open so far, beating Roger Federer in round 4: The five-time champion was up one set and was serving for the second before the 29-year-old Australian turned the match around.