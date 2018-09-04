A look at the headlines right now:

Two convicted and three acquitted in 2007 Hyderabad twin blasts case: The court will sentence Akbar Ismail Choudhary and Anique Shafique Syeed on September 10. Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra recommends Ranjan Gogoi’s name as his successor: His proposal is in line with the Supreme Court’s tradition of naming the most senior judge after the outgoing chief justice as the successor. Tamil Nadu court grants bail to student arrested for shouting ‘anti-BJP slogans’ on flight: The student, Sofia Lois, was arrested in Thoothukudi on Monday after state BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan filed a complaint. Fuel prices continue to rise, petrol at new all-time high of Rs 86.72 a litre in Mumbai: Diesel prices also rose to record highs on Tuesday. Haqqani Network’s founder has died, says Afghan Taliban: Jalaluddin Haqqani was ill and bed-ridden for the past few years, the militant group said in a statement. Indian Air Force jet crashes near Jodhpur, pilot safe: The MiG-27 jet burst into flames immediately after crashing. Retired policeman beaten to death in Allahabad, attack caught on camera: The police have named 10 people in the First Information Report but have not arrested anyone yet. Former Trump aide Steve Bannon dropped from literary festival after social media outcry: ‘The New Yorker’ had invited the former White House chief strategist for an interview with its editor David Remnick. Supreme Court refuses to stay interim bail granted to former Bhushan Steel promoter: The court transferred the case from the Delhi High Court to itself. Australia’s John Millman pulls off biggest upset of US Open so far, beating Roger Federer in round 4: The five-time champion was up one set and was serving for the second before the 29-year-old Australian turned the match around.