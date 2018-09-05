The big news: CBI conducts searches across Chennai in gutka scam inquiry, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Ex-Gujarat police officer Sanjiv Bhatt was arrested in a 22-year-old case, and five people were held for the rape, murder of a girl in Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI raids homes of Tamil Nadu minister, police officials across Chennai in gutka scam: Special teams comprising officials of the agency’s Anti Corruption unit from Delhi commenced the simultaneous searches around 7.30 am on Wednesday.
- Gujarat CID arrests former police officer Sanjiv Bhatt for allegedly framing lawyer in 1996 case: Bhatt and other policemen are accused of implicating lawyer Sumersingh Rajpurohit in a narcotics case at the behest of a former judge of the Gujarat High Court.
- Five, including stepmother and stepbrother, held for alleged rape, murder of 9-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir: The minor’s mutilated body was found in the forests of Boniyar on September 2, the police said.
- Rupee continues downward spiral, falls to record low of 71.93 against US dollar: The BSE Sensex has fallen below the 38,000 mark.
- Arrested activists were involved in planning large-scale violence, Maharashtra Police tells SC: In its affidavit, the police claimed they were arrested because evidence showed they were active members of a banned Maoist outfit.
- Jammu and Kashmir Police arrest top Hizbul Mujahideen worker: Touseef Ahmad Gudna was allegedly involved in encouraging youth to join the outfit and revive militancy in Kishtwar district.
- Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking ban on novel ‘Meesha’: The petitioner claimed that a part of the book written by S Hareesh was offensive to Hindu priests and women.
- Sixteen-year-old Muslim boy accused of stealing bicycle beaten to death in Delhi: The police have arrested two men and are looking for four others.
- Ruling party candidate Arif Alvi elected Pakistan’s 13th president: The president-elect thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for nominating him and said he hoped to ‘get the chance to serve this post in its true spirit’.
- Delhi Metro is second-most unaffordable in the world, shows study: The Centre for Science and Environment found that after last year’s fare revision, an average commuter spends 14% of their household income on metro travel.