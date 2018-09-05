A look at the headlines right now:

CBI raids homes of Tamil Nadu minister, police officials across Chennai in gutka scam: Special teams comprising officials of the agency’s Anti Corruption unit from Delhi commenced the simultaneous searches around 7.30 am on Wednesday. Gujarat CID arrests former police officer Sanjiv Bhatt for allegedly framing lawyer in 1996 case: Bhatt and other policemen are accused of implicating lawyer Sumersingh Rajpurohit in a narcotics case at the behest of a former judge of the Gujarat High Court. Five, including stepmother and stepbrother, held for alleged rape, murder of 9-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir: The minor’s mutilated body was found in the forests of Boniyar on September 2, the police said. Rupee continues downward spiral, falls to record low of 71.93 against US dollar: The BSE Sensex has fallen below the 38,000 mark. Arrested activists were involved in planning large-scale violence, Maharashtra Police tells SC: In its affidavit, the police claimed they were arrested because evidence showed they were active members of a banned Maoist outfit. Jammu and Kashmir Police arrest top Hizbul Mujahideen worker: Touseef Ahmad Gudna was allegedly involved in encouraging youth to join the outfit and revive militancy in Kishtwar district. Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking ban on novel ‘Meesha’: The petitioner claimed that a part of the book written by S Hareesh was offensive to Hindu priests and women. Sixteen-year-old Muslim boy accused of stealing bicycle beaten to death in Delhi: The police have arrested two men and are looking for four others. Ruling party candidate Arif Alvi elected Pakistan’s 13th president: The president-elect thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for nominating him and said he hoped to ‘get the chance to serve this post in its true spirit’. Delhi Metro is second-most unaffordable in the world, shows study: The Centre for Science and Environment found that after last year’s fare revision, an average commuter spends 14% of their household income on metro travel.