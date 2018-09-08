A look at the headlines right now:

Modi government working for ‘making India’, Congress for breaking India, says Amit Shah: During its national executive meeting in New Delhi, the BJP decided to fight the 2019 elections under Shah. Yogendra Yadav detained on his way to a protest against Chennai-Salem expressway: The Swaraj India president wrote a letter to the Chengam deputy superintendent of police, calling the detention illegal. Aero India show will be held in Bengaluru, clarifies defence ministry after row over venue: The ministry said the biennial show will be held from February 20 to February 24. Six die, one survives as helicopter crashes in Nepal: The chopper was travelling from Samagaun of Gorkha district to Kathmandu. Centre blames US dollar, OPEC countries as fuel prices rise to fresh record high: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said OPEC had not fulfilled its target of crude oil production in July and August. DMK resolves to uphold Constitutional values, defeat BJP’s ‘saffronisation dreams’: At a meeting of district secretaries, MPs and MLAs chaired by MK Stalin, the party announced state-wide protests against the AIADMK government on September 18. Former Trump campaign advisor George Papadopoulos jailed for lying to FBI: He was sentenced to 14 days in prison, a year of supervision, 200 hours of community service and a $9,500 fine. National Conference may boycott Assembly, Lok Sabha polls if Centre fails to protect Article 35A: Farooq Abdullah criticised National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for saying that having a separate constitution for Jammu and Kashmir was an ‘aberration’. Centre to cancel citizenship cards of adoptive parents of Sherin Mathews, their friends: Consul General of India in Houston Anupam Ray said public opinion in India was against allowing the couple to travel to the country. Kerala women’s panel chief defends CPI(M) legislator accused of sexual abuse: MC Josephine said the commission cannot register a case on its own.