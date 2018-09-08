The big news: Amit Shah to lead BJP’s campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav was detained in Tamil Nadu, and the Centre confirmed that Bengaluru will host Aero India 2019.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi government working for ‘making India’, Congress for breaking India, says Amit Shah: During its national executive meeting in New Delhi, the BJP decided to fight the 2019 elections under Shah.
- Yogendra Yadav detained on his way to a protest against Chennai-Salem expressway: The Swaraj India president wrote a letter to the Chengam deputy superintendent of police, calling the detention illegal.
- Aero India show will be held in Bengaluru, clarifies defence ministry after row over venue: The ministry said the biennial show will be held from February 20 to February 24.
- Six die, one survives as helicopter crashes in Nepal: The chopper was travelling from Samagaun of Gorkha district to Kathmandu.
- Centre blames US dollar, OPEC countries as fuel prices rise to fresh record high: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said OPEC had not fulfilled its target of crude oil production in July and August.
- DMK resolves to uphold Constitutional values, defeat BJP’s ‘saffronisation dreams’: At a meeting of district secretaries, MPs and MLAs chaired by MK Stalin, the party announced state-wide protests against the AIADMK government on September 18.
- Former Trump campaign advisor George Papadopoulos jailed for lying to FBI: He was sentenced to 14 days in prison, a year of supervision, 200 hours of community service and a $9,500 fine.
- National Conference may boycott Assembly, Lok Sabha polls if Centre fails to protect Article 35A: Farooq Abdullah criticised National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for saying that having a separate constitution for Jammu and Kashmir was an ‘aberration’.
- Centre to cancel citizenship cards of adoptive parents of Sherin Mathews, their friends: Consul General of India in Houston Anupam Ray said public opinion in India was against allowing the couple to travel to the country.
- Kerala women’s panel chief defends CPI(M) legislator accused of sexual abuse: MC Josephine said the commission cannot register a case on its own.