A look at the headlines right now:

Opposition parties observe shutdown across states against rising fuel prices: Fuel prices continued to surge on Monday, with a litre of petrol costing Rs 88.12 in Mumbai. Novak Djokovic wins third US Open to equal Pete Sampras’s record of 14 Grand Slams: Djokovic, playing in his eighth final in New York, beat 2009 champion Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3. Tamil Nadu government recommends release of all seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: The proposal will be sent to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, minister D Jayakumar told reporters in Chennai. Seven injured in knife attack in Paris: The police are not treating it as a terrorist attack. No one will be able to remove BJP for 50 years after it wins 2019 elections, says Amit Shah: The BJP president made the comment on the final day of the party’s National Executive Meeting in New Delhi. Hardik Patel discharged from hospital but hunger strike continues: The Patidar leader criticised the police after a few media personnel following him were roughed up. CBS chief Leslie Moonves resigns after more women accuse him of sexual harassment and assault: The television network said it will donate $20 million to one or more organisations that support the #MeToo movement. Earthquake measuring 3.4 strikes Meerut, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR: There are no reports of loss of life or damage to property. Doctors have told court that Kathua victim was raped and she died of asphyxia, says prosecutor: Special Public Prosecutor JK Chopra said the doctors’ statements have strengthened his case. ATS has arrested two men from Jalgaon district in connection with alleged Maharashtra terror plot, say reports: The men, who were picked up from Sakli village on Saturday, allegedly provided vehicles to other accused to conduct reconnaissance of possible targets.