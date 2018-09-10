A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Opposition parties observe shutdown across states against rising fuel prices: Fuel prices continued to surge on Monday, with a litre of petrol costing Rs 88.12 in Mumbai.  
  2. Novak Djokovic wins third US Open to equal Pete Sampras’s record of 14 Grand Slams: Djokovic, playing in his eighth final in New York, beat 2009 champion Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.  
  3. Tamil Nadu government recommends release of all seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: The proposal will be sent to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, minister D Jayakumar told reporters in Chennai.
  4. Seven injured in knife attack in Paris: The police are not treating it as a terrorist attack. 
  5. No one will be able to remove BJP for 50 years after it wins 2019 elections, says Amit Shah: The BJP president made the comment on the final day of the party’s National Executive Meeting in New Delhi.  
  6. Hardik Patel discharged from hospital but hunger strike continues: The Patidar leader criticised the police after a few media personnel following him were roughed up.  
  7. CBS chief Leslie Moonves resigns after more women accuse him of sexual harassment and assault: The television network said it will donate $20 million to one or more organisations that support the #MeToo movement.  
  8. Earthquake measuring 3.4 strikes Meerut, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR: There are no reports of loss of life or damage to property.
  9. Doctors have told court that Kathua victim was raped and she died of asphyxia, says prosecutor: Special Public Prosecutor JK Chopra said the doctors’ statements have strengthened his case.
  10. ATS has arrested two men from Jalgaon district in connection with alleged Maharashtra terror plot, say reports: The men, who were picked up from Sakli village on Saturday, allegedly provided vehicles to other accused to conduct reconnaissance of possible targets.  