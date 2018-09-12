The big news: Three suspected militants gunned down in Kulgam, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi held a key meeting to discuss current account deficit, and India improved its ranking on the UNDP’s Human Development Index.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir kill three suspected militants in Kulgam encounter: Train services between Baramulla and Qazigund have been temporarily suspended, said the police.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds key discussions on checking current account deficit: He met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and RBI Governor Urjit Patel ahead of a meeting on Saturday to review the state of the economy.
- India climbs one spot to 130 on UNDP’s Human Development Index: Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Ireland and Germany are the top five countries on the index.
- SC extends relief for Nalini Chidambaram from action by Enforcement Directorate in Saradha scam: The court provided the interim relief for a period of three weeks.
- Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort agrees to cooperate with Russia meddling probe: Manafort also pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges.
- Election Commission says its voting machines were not used in Delhi University Students’ Union polls: The poll panel said it was not responsible for the procedures followed for elections held by state commissions and other institutions.
- Bombay High Court asks EC if it can make rules against illegal hoardings by political parties: The court asked municipal corporations and councils across Maharashtra to remove illegal hoardings from their areas.
- Google honours iconic engineer Sir M Visvesvaraya with a doodle: In India, September 15 is celebrated as Engineer’s Day in his memory.
- CBI needed PM Modi’s approval to aid Vijay Mallya’s ‘great escape’, claims Rahul Gandhi: Meanwhile, State Bank of India dismissedallegations that it was lenient with Vijay Mallya in the loan default case.
- Opposition misleading nation on Rafale deal, doesn’t deserve to be engaged with, says defence minister: Nirmala Sitharaman told PTI that the Opposition parties do not care about the Indian Air Force’s operational preparedness.