The big news: Three suspected militants gunned down in Kulgam, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Narendra Modi held a key meeting to discuss current account deficit, and India improved its ranking on the UNDP’s Human Development Index.

Representative image | IANS/File Photo

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir kill three suspected militants in Kulgam encounter: Train services between Baramulla and Qazigund have been temporarily suspended, said the police.  
  2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds key discussions on checking current account deficit: He met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and RBI Governor Urjit Patel ahead of a meeting on Saturday to review the state of the economy.
  3. India climbs one spot to 130 on UNDP’s Human Development Index: Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Ireland and Germany are the top five countries on the index.  
  4. SC extends relief for Nalini Chidambaram from action by Enforcement Directorate in Saradha scam: The court provided the interim relief for a period of three weeks.  
  5. Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort agrees to cooperate with Russia meddling probe: Manafort also pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges.
  6. Election Commission says its voting machines were not used in Delhi University Students’ Union polls: The poll panel said it was not responsible for the procedures followed for elections held by state commissions and other institutions.
  7. Bombay High Court asks EC if it can make rules against illegal hoardings by political parties: The court asked municipal corporations and councils across Maharashtra to remove illegal hoardings from their areas.
  8. Google honours iconic engineer Sir M Visvesvaraya with a doodle: In India, September 15 is celebrated as Engineer’s Day in his memory. 
  9. CBI needed PM Modi’s approval to aid Vijay Mallya’s ‘great escape’, claims Rahul Gandhi: Meanwhile, State Bank of India dismissedallegations that it was lenient with Vijay Mallya in the loan default case. 
  10. Opposition misleading nation on Rafale deal, doesn’t deserve to be engaged with, says defence minister: Nirmala Sitharaman told PTI that the Opposition parties do not care about the Indian Air Force’s operational preparedness.
