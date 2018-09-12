The big news: Goa Congress MLAs seek floor test for Parrikar government, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Nirmala Sitharaman said the UPA itself had dropped HAL from the Rafale deal, and the rupee ended at a new low of 72.97 against dollar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Goa Congress MLAs meet governor, demand BJP-led government to prove majority in Assembly: The party has been demanding the dismissal of the BJP-led government in the state while Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar undergoes treatment in Delhi.
- HAL was dropped from Rafale deal by Congress government itself, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The defence minister said the state-run entity and Dassault Aviation could not agree on production terms.
- Rupee closes at record low of 72.97 against dollar: The BSE Sensex closed 294.84 points down at 37,290.67, while the Nifty 50 ended 98.85 points lower at 11,278.90.
- RSS only advises volunteers to back those working in national interest, says Mohan Bhagwat: Without naming the BJP, he said there was a wrong perception that the RSS plays a key role in the functioning of a particular party.
- Allegation of duplicate voters is misleading and misconceived, Election Commission tells SC: Separately, Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said the poll body accepts all such challenges posed by political parties with an open mind.
- Bangladesh to start relocating Rohingya refugees to remote island from October, say officials: Rights groups have said that Bhashan Char, which is prone to violent weather, flooding and other natural disasters, is uninhabitable.
- Six arrested in Telangana ‘honour killing’ case, including suspected killer and man’s father-in-law: The suspected contract killer was arrested from Bihar.
- Kerala High Court to hear rape accused bishop’s anticipatory bail plea on September 25: In his petition, Bishop Franco Mulakkal claimed the allegations of rape against him are false and that the complainant is acting on ‘personal vengeance’.
- Enforcement Directorate registers money laundering case against Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar: The case was registered on the basis of a chargesheet filed by the Income Tax Department earlier this year.
- Rahul Gandhi says Narendra Modi’s silence on Rewari rape unacceptable: The Congress president accused the government of leaving women unprotected and afraid while allowing rapists to walk free.