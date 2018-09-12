quick reads

The big news: Goa Congress MLAs seek floor test for Parrikar government, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Nirmala Sitharaman said the UPA itself had dropped HAL from the Rafale deal, and the rupee ended at a new low of 72.97 against dollar.

 
Amit Dave/Reuters

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Goa Congress MLAs meet governor, demand BJP-led government to prove majority in Assembly: The party has been demanding the dismissal of the BJP-led government in the state while Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar undergoes treatment in Delhi.
  2. HAL was dropped from Rafale deal by Congress government itself, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The defence minister said the state-run entity and Dassault Aviation could not agree on production terms.
  3. Rupee closes at record low of 72.97 against dollar: The BSE Sensex closed 294.84 points down at 37,290.67, while the Nifty 50 ended 98.85 points lower at 11,278.90.
  4. RSS only advises volunteers to back those working in national interest, says Mohan Bhagwat: Without naming the BJP, he said there was a wrong perception that the RSS plays a key role in the functioning of a particular party.
  5. Allegation of duplicate voters is misleading and misconceived, Election Commission tells SC: Separately, Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said the poll body accepts all such challenges posed by political parties with an open mind.
  6. Bangladesh to start relocating Rohingya refugees to remote island from October, say officials: Rights groups have said that Bhashan Char, which is prone to violent weather, flooding and other natural disasters, is uninhabitable.
  7. Six arrested in Telangana ‘honour killing’ case, including suspected killer and man’s father-in-law: The suspected contract killer was arrested from Bihar.
  8. Kerala High Court to hear rape accused bishop’s anticipatory bail plea on September 25: In his petition, Bishop Franco Mulakkal claimed the allegations of rape against him are false and that the complainant is acting on ‘personal vengeance’.
  9. Enforcement Directorate registers money laundering case against Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar: The case was registered on the basis of a chargesheet filed by the Income Tax Department earlier this year.
  10. Rahul Gandhi says Narendra Modi’s silence on Rewari rape unacceptable: The Congress president accused the government of leaving women unprotected and afraid while allowing rapists to walk free.
