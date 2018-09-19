The big news: Centre chooses ordinance route for triple talaq law, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Mohan Bhagwat said there is a fuss over Hindutva only in India, and SC observed that liberty cannot be sacrificed at the altar of conjecture.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Union Cabinet approves ordinance on triple talaq, makes it a punishable offence: Congress claimed that the Modi government was treating triple talaq like a ‘political football’.
- There’s hue and cry over Hindutva only in India, not elsewhere, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: He said the guilty must be punished in incidents of alleged lynching over cow protection and no one should be allowed to take the law in their hands.
- Liberty cannot be sacrificed at the altar of conjecture, says Supreme Court on the Bhima Koregaon case: The house arrests of five activists detained in August will continue till Thursday, when the top court resumes hearing the case.
- Indian official at United Nations sacked after being found guilty of sexual misconduct: UN Women’s Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said the official’s dismissal was the strongest disciplinary measure allowed by UN rules.
- Christian Michel, alleged middleman in AgustaWestland scam, is missing, reports a news channel: Michel’s lawyer revealed this a day after a court in the UAE ordered that he be extradited to India.
- Six people, including an adult student, sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with Dehradun gangrape: Three juvenile students accused in the case have been sent to correctional homes.
- Filing of claims and objections in connection with the NRC draft can begin from September 28, rules Supreme Court: The process will tentatively go on for 60 days.
- Pakistan court orders release of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam from jail: In July, Sharif was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with a corruption case.
- District lawyers’ body says none of its members will defend the accused in Rewari gangrape: Earlier, a mahapanchayat of 25 villages in the district ruled that no practicing lawyer will help any of the five accused.
- International Criminal Court begins inquiry into Myanmar’s alleged atrocities against Rohingyas: Fatou Bensouda, chief prosecutor of the Hague-based court, said she would look into alleged coercive acts that led to the forced displacement of Rohingyas.