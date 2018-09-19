A look at the headlines right now:

Union Cabinet approves ordinance on triple talaq, makes it a punishable offence: Congress claimed that the Modi government was treating triple talaq like a ‘political football’. There’s hue and cry over Hindutva only in India, not elsewhere, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: He said the guilty must be punished in incidents of alleged lynching over cow protection and no one should be allowed to take the law in their hands. Liberty cannot be sacrificed at the altar of conjecture, says Supreme Court on the Bhima Koregaon case: The house arrests of five activists detained in August will continue till Thursday, when the top court resumes hearing the case. Indian official at United Nations sacked after being found guilty of sexual misconduct: UN Women’s Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said the official’s dismissal was the strongest disciplinary measure allowed by UN rules. Christian Michel, alleged middleman in AgustaWestland scam, is missing, reports a news channel: Michel’s lawyer revealed this a day after a court in the UAE ordered that he be extradited to India. Six people, including an adult student, sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with Dehradun gangrape: Three juvenile students accused in the case have been sent to correctional homes. Filing of claims and objections in connection with the NRC draft can begin from September 28, rules Supreme Court: The process will tentatively go on for 60 days. Pakistan court orders release of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam from jail: In July, Sharif was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with a corruption case. District lawyers’ body says none of its members will defend the accused in Rewari gangrape: Earlier, a mahapanchayat of 25 villages in the district ruled that no practicing lawyer will help any of the five accused. International Criminal Court begins inquiry into Myanmar’s alleged atrocities against Rohingyas: Fatou Bensouda, chief prosecutor of the Hague-based court, said she would look into alleged coercive acts that led to the forced displacement of Rohingyas.