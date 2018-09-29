Prices of petrol and diesel once again increased on Saturday, with a litre of petrol of costing Rs 90.75 in Mumbai, reported the Hindustan Times. Diesel prices also touched a new high in the city, with a litre priced at Rs 79.23.

In New Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 83.40 per litre (up by 22 paise) while diesel costs Rs 74.63 a litre (up by 21 paise). In Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs 85.21 while diesel is Rs 76.48 a litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 86.70 and Rs 78.91. Currently, the excise duty on petrol is Rs 19.48 per litre and Rs 15.33 for a litre of diesel. Apart from this, the state governments levy sales tax/Value Added Tax on fuel.

Fuel prices have increased by over Rs 5 a litre since mid-August. The prices of petrol and diesel have continued to rise due to the depreciation in the rupee’s value and a rise in international oil rates. The international benchmark Brent crude breached the $81 (Rs 5,899) a barrel mark by surging over 3% to trade at $81.28 (Rs 5,920) a barrel.

On September 10, Opposition parties staged a nationwide shutdown to protest against the rise in fuel prices and decline in rupee’s value. The Congress called for the bandh, and claimed to have the support of 21 parties.