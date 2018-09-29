A look at the headlines right now:

India accused of sabotaging talks with Pakistan but it is a complete lie, says Sushma Swaraj at UN: India’s BSF chief claimed the Pakistan Army had become more aggressive since Imran Khan took over as PM, while Pakistan’s foreign minister claimed India was reluctant to talk with Islamabad because of its political and electoral compulsions. At least 384 killed after earthquake, tsunami hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi island: The airport at Palu city has been closed and power outages have cut communications around the city. Police constable shoots man dead in ‘self defence’ in Lucknow:Police claim the constable fired at a man whose car rammed into his bike, thinking there were criminals in the vehicle. Man in Karnataka beheads friend, surrenders to police with severed head: This is the third such incident in the state this month.

Facebook sued in United States after it reveals security breach that affected about 50 million users: The suit was filed in a federal court in Northern California on Friday.

US says it is exploring alternative oil supplies to ensure India is not affected by Iran sanctions: After reimposing economic sanctions against Tehran, US President Donald Trump had warned other countries to not do business with Iran.

Uttarakhand High Court directs state government to give reservation to transgenders: The court ordered the state government to set up a welfare board in six months. Assailants shoot at car in which witnesses and sons of Alwar lynching victim were travelling: The witnesses and their lawyer were on their way to depose in Behror, Rajasthan.

US supports India’s bid for permanent seat on UN Security Council, says official: China, France, Russia, UK and the US have been permanent members of the council since it was formed in 1945. Delhi’s air quality turns ‘poor’ as monsoon retreats, pollution levels likely to rise in next 3 days: The Air Quality Index was 197 on Friday evening and crossed 200 by late evening.