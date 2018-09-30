The big news: India says ‘new Pakistan’ is ‘cast in the mould of the old’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A policeman was killed in a suspected militant attack in Shopian, and 420 people were confirmed dead in Indonesia’s earthquake and tsunami.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India rejects Pakistan’s charge that it had a role in 2014 Peshawar school attack: Speaking at the United Nations, India alleged that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s description of a ‘new Pakistan’ was ‘cast in the mould of the old’. Earlier, Sushma Swaraj said the accusation that India sabotaged talks with Pakistan is a complete lie.
- Policeman killed as suspected militants attack police station in Shopian in J&K: The attackers allegedly took his rifle away.
- Toll after earthquake, tsunami in Indonesia rises to 420, officials say it may go into thousands: Rescue workers are still trying to save people trapped under the debris in several areas.
- Elon Musk agrees to step down as Tesla chairman as part of settlement in fraud case, will remain CEO: The United States markets regulator had sued him for ‘false and misleading’ tweets.
- Police constable shoots man dead in ‘self defence’ in Lucknow:Police claim the constable fired at a man whose car rammed into his bike, thinking there were criminals in the vehicle.
- Man in Karnataka beheads friend, surrenders to police with severed head: This is the third such incident in the state this month.
- Facebook sued in United States after it reveals security breach that affected about 50 million users: The suit was filed in a federal court in Northern California on Friday.
- US says it is exploring alternative oil supplies to ensure India is not affected by Iran sanctions: After reimposing economic sanctions against Tehran, US President Donald Trump had warned other countries to not do business with Iran.
- Uttarakhand High Court directs state government to give reservation to transgenders: The court ordered the state government to set up a welfare board in six months.
- Assailants shoot at car in which witnesses and sons of Alwar lynching victim were travelling: The witnesses and their lawyer were on their way to depose in Behror, Rajasthan.