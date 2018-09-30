A look at the headlines right now:

India rejects Pakistan’s charge that it had a role in 2014 Peshawar school attack: Speaking at the United Nations, India alleged that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s description of a ‘new Pakistan’ was ‘cast in the mould of the old’. Earlier, Sushma Swaraj said the accusation that India sabotaged talks with Pakistan is a complete lie. Policeman killed as suspected militants attack police station in Shopian in J&K: The attackers allegedly took his rifle away. Toll after earthquake, tsunami in Indonesia rises to 420, officials say it may go into thousands: Rescue workers are still trying to save people trapped under the debris in several areas. Elon Musk agrees to step down as Tesla chairman as part of settlement in fraud case, will remain CEO: The United States markets regulator had sued him for ‘false and misleading’ tweets. Police constable shoots man dead in ‘self defence’ in Lucknow:Police claim the constable fired at a man whose car rammed into his bike, thinking there were criminals in the vehicle.

Man in Karnataka beheads friend, surrenders to police with severed head: This is the third such incident in the state this month.

Facebook sued in United States after it reveals security breach that affected about 50 million users: The suit was filed in a federal court in Northern California on Friday.

US says it is exploring alternative oil supplies to ensure India is not affected by Iran sanctions: After reimposing economic sanctions against Tehran, US President Donald Trump had warned other countries to not do business with Iran.

Uttarakhand High Court directs state government to give reservation to transgenders: The court ordered the state government to set up a welfare board in six months. Assailants shoot at car in which witnesses and sons of Alwar lynching victim were travelling: The witnesses and their lawyer were on their way to depose in Behror, Rajasthan.