Toll after earthquake, tsunami in Indonesia rises to 832, officials say it may go into thousands: Rescue workers are still trying to save people trapped under the debris in several areas. In Mann Ki Baat, Modi says India is committed to world peace but not at the cost of self-respect: The prime minister said India is one of the largest contributors to various United Nations Peacekeeping Forces in terms of sending its personnel. India rejects Pakistan’s charge that it had a role in 2014 Peshawar school attack: Speaking at the United Nations, India alleged that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s description of a ‘new Pakistan’ was ‘cast in the mould of the old’. Rajnath Singh asks Uttar Pradesh CM to ensure proper probe into shooting of man by constable: Uttar Police Director General of Police OP Singh said constables Prashant Kumar and Sandeep Kumar will be treated as criminals. ‘We fell in love,’ says Donald Trump as he praises ‘beautiful letters’ from Kim Jong-un: The United States president said the ties with North Korea had transformed from ‘going to war’ to a ‘great relationship’.

Policeman killed as suspected militants attack police station in Shopian in J&K: The attackers allegedly took his rifle away.

Elon Musk agrees to step down as Tesla chairman as part of settlement in fraud case, will remain CEO: The United States markets regulator had sued him for ‘false and misleading’ tweets.

Maldives election body confirms Opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih as president-elect: Election Commission chief Ahmed Shareef said authorities received threats to delay the announcement of the results.

‘I have a plan,’ says Chief Justice-designate Ranjan Gogoi on tackling pendency of cases in courts: He will take over as the chief justice of India on October 3. Senior citizens protest in Delhi to demand universal pension scheme: Protestors demanded pensions equivalent to 50% of the minimum wages – which would be nearly Rs 2,500 per person every month.