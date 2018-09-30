The big news: Toll in Indonesia tsunami exceeds 800, likely to rise further, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Modi said India is committed to peace but not at the cost of self-respect, and New Delhi said new Pakistan is ‘cast in the mould of the old’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Toll after earthquake, tsunami in Indonesia rises to 832, officials say it may go into thousands: Rescue workers are still trying to save people trapped under the debris in several areas.
- In Mann Ki Baat, Modi says India is committed to world peace but not at the cost of self-respect: The prime minister said India is one of the largest contributors to various United Nations Peacekeeping Forces in terms of sending its personnel.
- India rejects Pakistan’s charge that it had a role in 2014 Peshawar school attack: Speaking at the United Nations, India alleged that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s description of a ‘new Pakistan’ was ‘cast in the mould of the old’.
- Rajnath Singh asks Uttar Pradesh CM to ensure proper probe into shooting of man by constable: Uttar Police Director General of Police OP Singh said constables Prashant Kumar and Sandeep Kumar will be treated as criminals.
- ‘We fell in love,’ says Donald Trump as he praises ‘beautiful letters’ from Kim Jong-un: The United States president said the ties with North Korea had transformed from ‘going to war’ to a ‘great relationship’.
- Policeman killed as suspected militants attack police station in Shopian in J&K: The attackers allegedly took his rifle away.
- Elon Musk agrees to step down as Tesla chairman as part of settlement in fraud case, will remain CEO: The United States markets regulator had sued him for ‘false and misleading’ tweets.
- Maldives election body confirms Opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih as president-elect: Election Commission chief Ahmed Shareef said authorities received threats to delay the announcement of the results.
- ‘I have a plan,’ says Chief Justice-designate Ranjan Gogoi on tackling pendency of cases in courts: He will take over as the chief justice of India on October 3.
- Senior citizens protest in Delhi to demand universal pension scheme: Protestors demanded pensions equivalent to 50% of the minimum wages – which would be nearly Rs 2,500 per person every month.