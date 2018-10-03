The big news: Rupee breaches 73-mark against US dollar, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Ranjan Gogoi took charge as the 46th chief justice of India, and the toll in Indonesia’s earthquake and tsunami rose to 1,347.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rupee recovers sharply after hitting lifetime low of 73.42 against dollar: The stock markets performed dismally as well, with both benchmark indices falling 0.5% each.
- Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as the 46th chief justice of India: He will have a tenure of little over a year, and will retire on November 17, 2019.
- Toll after earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia rises to 1,347 even as survivors await aid: A volcano erupted on Sulawesi island, days after tsunami killed hundreds of people.
- Maharashtra moves SC against Delhi HC order releasing activist Gautam Navlakha: The Maharashtra government will mention the case before Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and seek an immediate stay on the High Court order.
- Kerala High Court rejects bail plea of accused bishop in nun rape case: The court cited prima facie evidence against Franco Mulakkal to deny his application.
- Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, no injuries reported: At least 250 patients were moved out to safety as 10 fire engines tried to douse the blaze.
- ‘It’s a very scary time for young men in America,’ says Donald Trump amid Kavanaugh sexual assault claims: The United States president expressed concern about young men being presumed guilty of sexual misconduct even when they were innocent.
- Two more lions found dead in Gir, toll rises to 23: In four cases, canine distemper virus is suspected to be the cause, and 17 animals were infected by a protozoa spread by ticks.
- Over 200 candidates elected uncontested in urban local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir, says report: More than 150 wards in the Kashmir Valley did not have a candidate.
- United States begins denying visas to same-sex partners of foreign diplomats, UN employees: The State Department has asked foreign same-sex partners wishing to remain in the US to submit proof of marriage by December 31 or expect to leave the country.