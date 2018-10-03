A look at the headlines right now:

Rupee recovers sharply after hitting lifetime low of 73.42 against dollar: The stock markets performed dismally as well, with both benchmark indices falling 0.5% each.

Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as the 46th chief justice of India: He will have a tenure of little over a year, and will retire on November 17, 2019. Toll after earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia rises to 1,347 even as survivors await aid: A volcano erupted on Sulawesi island, days after tsunami killed hundreds of people. Maharashtra moves SC against Delhi HC order releasing activist Gautam Navlakha: The Maharashtra government will mention the case before Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and seek an immediate stay on the High Court order.

Kerala High Court rejects bail plea of accused bishop in nun rape case: The court cited prima facie evidence against Franco Mulakkal to deny his application.

Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, no injuries reported: At least 250 patients were moved out to safety as 10 fire engines tried to douse the blaze.

‘It’s a very scary time for young men in America,’ says Donald Trump amid Kavanaugh sexual assault claims: The United States president expressed concern about young men being presumed guilty of sexual misconduct even when they were innocent.

Two more lions found dead in Gir, toll rises to 23: In four cases, canine distemper virus is suspected to be the cause, and 17 animals were infected by a protozoa spread by ticks. Over 200 candidates elected uncontested in urban local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir, says report: More than 150 wards in the Kashmir Valley did not have a candidate.

United States begins denying visas to same-sex partners of foreign diplomats, UN employees: The State Department has asked foreign same-sex partners wishing to remain in the US to submit proof of marriage by December 31 or expect to leave the country.