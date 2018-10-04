A look at the headlines right now:

Rupee hits new low of 73.77 against dollar: Sensex fell by more than 800 points, Nifty50 by nearly 250 as domestic markets incurred heavy losses.

Supreme Court refuses to interfere in deportation of seven Rohingya men to Myanmar: The Centre told the court that Myanmar had acknowledged them as its citizens and agreed to take them back.

Travellers can soon use facial recognition to enter airports, says government: The Digi Yatra initiative will be voluntary and become operational by February 2019.

US warns India of sanctions ahead of defence deal with Russia: Vladimir Putin will arrive in New Delhi on Thursday for a bilateral summit, when the pact to purchase S-400 air defence systems may be signed. Fuel prices increase again, petrol now costs Rs 91.34 in Mumbai: In Delhi, a litre of petrol cost Rs 84 while diesel cost Rs 75.45.

DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya not enrolled in varsity or college, says Thiruvalluvar University: In a letter to Tamil Nadu’s principal secretary of education, V Peruvalluthi said Baisoya’s certificates were fake.

Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging inquiry against former police officer Sanjiv Bhatt: He was arrested in September for allegedly planting drugs on a lawyer back in 1996.

Separatist leaders call for shutdown on October 8 to protest against urban local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir: The BJP, which has fielded 325 candidates in the Valley region, claimed that at least 70 of its nominees have won unopposed.

Tanushree Dutta says she received legal notices from Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri: She alleged that two ‘suspicious individuals’ tried to break into her house but were stopped in time.

UK, Australia accuse Russian military intelligence of global cyber attacks: British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the attacks were undertaken with the consent and knowledge of the government.

