The big news: Sensex loses over 800 points on crashing rupee, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court allowed the deportation of seven Rohingyas to Myanmar, and passengers can soon use their biometric data to enter airports.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rupee hits new low of 73.77 against dollar: Sensex fell by more than 800 points, Nifty50 by nearly 250 as domestic markets incurred heavy losses.
- Supreme Court refuses to interfere in deportation of seven Rohingya men to Myanmar: The Centre told the court that Myanmar had acknowledged them as its citizens and agreed to take them back.
- Travellers can soon use facial recognition to enter airports, says government: The Digi Yatra initiative will be voluntary and become operational by February 2019.
- US warns India of sanctions ahead of defence deal with Russia: Vladimir Putin will arrive in New Delhi on Thursday for a bilateral summit, when the pact to purchase S-400 air defence systems may be signed.
- Fuel prices increase again, petrol now costs Rs 91.34 in Mumbai: In Delhi, a litre of petrol cost Rs 84 while diesel cost Rs 75.45.
- DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya not enrolled in varsity or college, says Thiruvalluvar University: In a letter to Tamil Nadu’s principal secretary of education, V Peruvalluthi said Baisoya’s certificates were fake.
- Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging inquiry against former police officer Sanjiv Bhatt: He was arrested in September for allegedly planting drugs on a lawyer back in 1996.
- Separatist leaders call for shutdown on October 8 to protest against urban local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir: The BJP, which has fielded 325 candidates in the Valley region, claimed that at least 70 of its nominees have won unopposed.
- Tanushree Dutta says she received legal notices from Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri: She alleged that two ‘suspicious individuals’ tried to break into her house but were stopped in time.
- UK, Australia accuse Russian military intelligence of global cyber attacks: British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the attacks were undertaken with the consent and knowledge of the government.