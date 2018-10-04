A look at the headlines right now:

Centre reduces fuel prices by Rs 2.50 a litre, will urge states to do the same: As many as 10 BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tripura, said they would follow suit. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi on two-day India visit: He is expected to review bilateral defence cooperation along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 19th India-Russia annual summit. Delhi government denies early release to killers of Jessica Lall, Priyadarshini Mattoo, Naina Sahni: The Sentence Review Board chaired by Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain rejected 86 petitions for early release. Jailed Rohingya men sent back to Myanmar had requested to be repatriated, says India: Their repatriation was organised ‘with the full concurrence of Myanmar, in accordance with established laws’, said the Ministry of External Affairs. India’s mistakes alienated it from Jammu and Kashmir, Governor Satya Pal Malik tells Indian Express: The governor said Kashmir was not an occupied territory and dialogue was the only to resolve the matter. Prashant Bhushan and Arun Shourie meet CBI chief, seek inquiry into Rafale deal: In August, Bhushan and former BJP leaders Shourie and Yashwant Sinha released a joint statement claiming that the pact imperils national security. Actors’ body acknowledges it did not address Tanushree Dutta’s complaint: The Cine and TV Artists Association urged the authorities to conduct an ‘impartial and speedy inquiry’ into the allegations. Financial system has become more resilient since 2008 crisis, but countries must stay vigilant, says IMF: The International Monetary Fund warned countries against rolling back reforms initiated after the financial crisis. The Netherlands expels four Russian agents for attempted cyber attack on chemical weapons watchdog: The UK and Australia accused the Russian military intelligence of global cyber attacks. RSS sends legal notice to Trinamool Congress for blaming it for Islampur deaths: Last month, two students died in clashes over the appointment of teachers at a school in North Dinajpur district.