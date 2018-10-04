The big news: Centre cuts fuel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi, and the Delhi government rejected an early release request by Jessica Lall’s murderer.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre reduces fuel prices by Rs 2.50 a litre, will urge states to do the same: As many as 10 BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tripura, said they would follow suit.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi on two-day India visit: He is expected to review bilateral defence cooperation along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 19th India-Russia annual summit.
- Delhi government denies early release to killers of Jessica Lall, Priyadarshini Mattoo, Naina Sahni: The Sentence Review Board chaired by Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain rejected 86 petitions for early release.
- Jailed Rohingya men sent back to Myanmar had requested to be repatriated, says India: Their repatriation was organised ‘with the full concurrence of Myanmar, in accordance with established laws’, said the Ministry of External Affairs.
- India’s mistakes alienated it from Jammu and Kashmir, Governor Satya Pal Malik tells Indian Express: The governor said Kashmir was not an occupied territory and dialogue was the only to resolve the matter.
- Prashant Bhushan and Arun Shourie meet CBI chief, seek inquiry into Rafale deal: In August, Bhushan and former BJP leaders Shourie and Yashwant Sinha released a joint statement claiming that the pact imperils national security.
- Actors’ body acknowledges it did not address Tanushree Dutta’s complaint: The Cine and TV Artists Association urged the authorities to conduct an ‘impartial and speedy inquiry’ into the allegations.
- Financial system has become more resilient since 2008 crisis, but countries must stay vigilant, says IMF: The International Monetary Fund warned countries against rolling back reforms initiated after the financial crisis.
- The Netherlands expels four Russian agents for attempted cyber attack on chemical weapons watchdog: The UK and Australia accused the Russian military intelligence of global cyber attacks.
- RSS sends legal notice to Trinamool Congress for blaming it for Islampur deaths: Last month, two students died in clashes over the appointment of teachers at a school in North Dinajpur district.