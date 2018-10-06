The big news: Samajwadi Party rules out alliance with Congress, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said India will have higher growth rate than China, and at least 13 died in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Akhilesh Yadav may tie up with BSP for Madhya Pradesh elections: Talks between the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party for an alliance have also failed.
- Arun Jaitley says India will maintain high growth rate for two decades, beat China: The finance minister backed the Supreme Court’s verdict decriminalising homosexuality, but disagreed with the view that sexuality is a part of free speech.
- At least 13 dead after bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban, rescue operation under way: The injured are being airlifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu for treatment.
- Sexual harassment allegations pour in against many members of the media fraternity: While stand-up comedian Utsav Chakraborty, journalist Anurag Verma and ad professional Mihir Chitre have apologised, others have denied or refused to respond.
- Heavy rain forecast for Kerala, shutters of 14 dams opened: The India Meteorological Department has also issued a red alert in Tamil Nadu till Monday.
- Missing Interpol president ‘taken away’ by Chinese officials for questioning, says report: Meng Hongwei was reported missing on Friday after his wife lodged a complaint with the French Police.
- At least 150 arrested in Gujarat for attacking migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar after 14-month-old’s rape: The police said the attacks started after hate messages against non-Gujaratis began circulating on social media.
- Policemen sacked, suspended and arrested after they protest for Apple executive murder accused: The personnel wore black armbands as a mark of protest in favour of their colleague Prashant Chaudhary, who allegedly killed Vivek Tiwari last month.
- Delhi Court grants bail to Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav in IRCTC scam case: The court asked RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to appear before it via videoconferencing on November 19.
- Bombay High Court issues notice to Centre after petition seeks regulation of online shows: Petitioner Divya Gontia requested for the setting up of a pre-screening committee to regulate shows and movies.