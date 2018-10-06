A look at the headlines right now:

Akhilesh Yadav may tie up with BSP for Madhya Pradesh elections: Talks between the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party for an alliance have also failed. Arun Jaitley says India will maintain high growth rate for two decades, beat China: The finance minister backed the Supreme Court’s verdict decriminalising homosexuality, but disagreed with the view that sexuality is a part of free speech. At least 13 dead after bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban, rescue operation under way: The injured are being airlifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu for treatment. Sexual harassment allegations pour in against many members of the media fraternity: While stand-up comedian Utsav Chakraborty, journalist Anurag Verma and ad professional Mihir Chitre have apologised, others have denied or refused to respond. Heavy rain forecast for Kerala, shutters of 14 dams opened: The India Meteorological Department has also issued a red alert in Tamil Nadu till Monday. Missing Interpol president ‘taken away’ by Chinese officials for questioning, says report: Meng Hongwei was reported missing on Friday after his wife lodged a complaint with the French Police. At least 150 arrested in Gujarat for attacking migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar after 14-month-old’s rape: The police said the attacks started after hate messages against non-Gujaratis began circulating on social media. Policemen sacked, suspended and arrested after they protest for Apple executive murder accused: The personnel wore black armbands as a mark of protest in favour of their colleague Prashant Chaudhary, who allegedly killed Vivek Tiwari last month. Delhi Court grants bail to Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav in IRCTC scam case: The court asked RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to appear before it via videoconferencing on November 19. Bombay High Court issues notice to Centre after petition seeks regulation of online shows: Petitioner Divya Gontia requested for the setting up of a pre-screening committee to regulate shows and movies.