Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti said that ties between her brothers have soured. Yadav is serving a prison sentence in multiple fodder scam cases.
Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga bags India’s first gold medal in Youth Olympics history
Jeremy Lalrinnunga became India’s first gold medallist in the Youth Olympics history when he lifted a total weight of 274 kg to clinch the top spot on the podium in the men’s 62 kg category in Buenos Aires late Monday.
Mumbai Film Festival drops Rajat Kapoor’s ‘Kadakh’, AIB production from its line-up
The Mumbai Film Festival has dropped Rajat Kapoor’s dark comedy Kadakh and Chintu Ka Birthday, which was produced by the comedy collective All India Bakchod, following allegations of harassment by Kapoor and an AIB member and an associate.
IMF predicts India will grow at 7.3% in 2018-’19
The International Monetary Fund on Monday said India will grow at 7.3% in the 2018-’19 financial year. The country’s Gross Domestic Product growth rate accelerated to 8.2% in the first quarter of 2018-’19. The international organisation also said that India’s growth has rebounded from “transitory shocks” such as the demonetisation of high value currency notes and the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax.
Tamil magazine Nakkeeran editor Gopal arrested after complaint from governor’s office
Tamil magazine Nakkeeran’s editor Nakkeeran Gopal was arrested in Chennai on Tuesday, based on a complaint from Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s office. He was taken into custody from Chennai airport after the Raj Bhavan complained against the magazine’s reporting on the alleged sex scandal at Madurai Kamaraj University.
India will continue to import oil from Iran next month despite US sanctions, says petroleum minister
Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said Indian companies will continue to import crude oil from Iran next month despite United States’ sanctions on Tehran coming into force from November 4. Pradhan said two state refineries have made nominations to purchase Iranian oil in November. The Indian Oil Corporation and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals have ordered a total 1.25 million tonnes of crude.
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter says relations between her brothers have strained
Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti on Monday confirmed that relations between her brothers Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav have soured. There has been speculation for days that all is not well in the Yadav family. “Why talk about others when there are explicit differences among brothers in my own family,” Bharti told party workers in Maner town of Patna district in Bihar. However, she added that “differences exist in every family” just as all five fingers of a hand are not the same.
