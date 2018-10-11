A look at the headlines right now:

Cyclonic storm Titli makes landfall near Gopalpur in Odisha, brings heavy rain, strong winds: As many as 17 districts have been put on red alert. Dassault document says picking Anil Ambani as Rafale partner was ‘mandatory’, says french news report: Mediapart accessed a document that reportedly quotes Dassault Aviation’s Deputy CEO Loïk Segale as saying this at a meeting in Nagpur in May 2017. Actor Tanushree Dutta files FIR against Nana Patekar and three others: The complaint also named choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddhiqui and director Rakesh Sarang. Centre cuts excise duty on jet fuel from 14% to 11%: Aviation turbine fuel prices have increased by 9.5% since July. Two women accuse author Suhel Seth of sexually harassing them: Journalist Mandakini Gahlot claimed he forcibly kissed her in public in 2011 while a film director said he groped her in his Gurugram apartment. Outgoing Maldives President Abdulla Yameen challenges election results in Supreme Court: He has alleged that the elections, which he lost to Opposition leader Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, had been rigged. Tata Group’s Sunil Bhaskaran appointed CEO of AirAsia India, say reports: At present, he is the vice president of corporate services at Tata Steel. Rahul Gandhi lashes out at BJP and Narendra Modi, says ‘we will not make false promises, tell lies’: BJP made tall promises, Union minister Nitin Gadkari says on TV show. At least 50, including eight children, killed in bus crash in Kenya:Police said the toll may rise as some passengers are expected to be trapped in the wreckage. NDMC suspends Delhi school teacher who segregated students along religious lines: NDMC Commissioner Madhup Vyas said the school in-charge’s conduct was bizarre and unpardonable, and ‘goes against the grain of our pluralistic society’.