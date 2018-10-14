A look at the headlines right now:

MJ Akbar claims sexual harassment allegations are fabricated, considers legal action: The Union minister asked why the accusations have come up only before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Ailing Manohar Parrikar discharged from AIIMS, to return to Goa today: The hospital said the chief minister was shifted to the ICU earlier on Sunday after his health deteriorated, but he was later released. Model Kate Sharma files complaint against filmmaker Subhash Ghai for molestation: Amid #MeToo allegations, 11 women directors in Bollywood vowed not to work with proven offenders. Thirteen labourers injured after roof of under-construction building collapses in UP’s Shahjahanpur: Three people are reportedly still trapped under the debris. Russian Opposition activist Alexei Navalny released from prison after 50 days: He said that over time more evidence that the government of Vladimir Putin is in complete decline have come out. Vinod Dua accused of sexually harassing and stalking filmmaker in 1989: The journalist has denied the charges, The Wire said in a statement, adding that the company’s ICC has taken note of the allegations. Undocumented immigrants are vote banks for the Opposition, alleges Amit Shah: The BJP president, who addressed a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad district, said the ruling party considered them intertwined with matters of national security. Kerala’s Adivasi party quits National Democratic Alliance: CK Janu of Janadhipathiya Rashtriya Sabha accused the BJP-led alliance of not fulfilling its promises. Twenty-two migrants killed in truck crash in Turkey’s Izmir province: The passengers were reportedly foreign migrants who had reached a deal to be transported to Greece’s Samos island. CPI allies with Ajit Jogi’s party for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: The Left party will field candidates from Dantewada and Konta seats.