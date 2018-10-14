The big news: MJ Akbar says political conspiracy behind #MeToo allegations, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Manohar Parrikar was discharged from Delhi’s AIIMS after a month, and a model filed a molestation complaint against film director Subhash Ghai.
A look at the headlines right now:
- MJ Akbar claims sexual harassment allegations are fabricated, considers legal action: The Union minister asked why the accusations have come up only before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
- Ailing Manohar Parrikar discharged from AIIMS, to return to Goa today: The hospital said the chief minister was shifted to the ICU earlier on Sunday after his health deteriorated, but he was later released.
- Model Kate Sharma files complaint against filmmaker Subhash Ghai for molestation: Amid #MeToo allegations, 11 women directors in Bollywood vowed not to work with proven offenders.
- Thirteen labourers injured after roof of under-construction building collapses in UP’s Shahjahanpur: Three people are reportedly still trapped under the debris.
- Russian Opposition activist Alexei Navalny released from prison after 50 days: He said that over time more evidence that the government of Vladimir Putin is in complete decline have come out.
- Vinod Dua accused of sexually harassing and stalking filmmaker in 1989: The journalist has denied the charges, The Wire said in a statement, adding that the company’s ICC has taken note of the allegations.
- Undocumented immigrants are vote banks for the Opposition, alleges Amit Shah: The BJP president, who addressed a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad district, said the ruling party considered them intertwined with matters of national security.
- Kerala’s Adivasi party quits National Democratic Alliance: CK Janu of Janadhipathiya Rashtriya Sabha accused the BJP-led alliance of not fulfilling its promises.
- Twenty-two migrants killed in truck crash in Turkey’s Izmir province: The passengers were reportedly foreign migrants who had reached a deal to be transported to Greece’s Samos island.
- CPI allies with Ajit Jogi’s party for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: The Left party will field candidates from Dantewada and Konta seats.