A look at the headlines right now:

Final phase of urban local body elections under way in Jammu and Kashmir, 37 wards go to polls: Elections will be held in two out of eight municipal bodies in Kashmir Valley. MJ Akbar and Alok Nath file defamation cases against their accusers: Journalists outfits demanded Akbar’s resignation and investigations into each sexual harassment complaint. A directors’ body issued showcause notice to filmmaker Sajid Khan. Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, dies at 65: Allen played a major role in developing the personal computer and was the one who gave the company its name. Narendra Modi urges global oil firms to ease payment terms to help rupee recover: The prime minister sought a better partnership between producers and consumers of oil. Shashi Tharoor says media distorted his comment on Ram Temple: The Congress MP said he was asked for his personal opinion on the construction of a temple in Ayodhya. Google honours tabla legend Lachhu Maharaj with a doodle on his 74th birthday: He received the Sangeet Natak Akademi award, the highest award for performing artistes, in 1957. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet King Salman to discuss Saudi journalist’s disappearance: Donald Trump has said the Saudi king has denied any knowledge of whatever may have happened to Jamal Khashoggi, who has been missing since October 2.

Gujarat CM blames Congress for attacks on migrants, claims ‘complete peace now’: Vijay Rupani and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Adityanath addressed a joint press conference where they said the western state was safe for all.

FIR filed against Kanhaiya Kumar and others for allegedly assaulting AIIMS Patna staff: The alleged incident took place on Sunday when the former JNU students’ union president visited the hospital to meet an All India Students Federation leader. Cyclone Titli toll in Odisha rises to 24; flood situation improves marginally in three districts: Special Relief Commissioner BP Sethi said villages in Mayurbhanj district are still flooded.