The big news: Voting begins for last phase of urban local body polls in J&K, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: MJ Akbar and Alok Nath filed defamation cases against #MeToo accusers, and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen died in Seattle at 65.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Final phase of urban local body elections under way in Jammu and Kashmir, 37 wards go to polls: Elections will be held in two out of eight municipal bodies in Kashmir Valley.
- MJ Akbar and Alok Nath file defamation cases against their accusers: Journalists outfits demanded Akbar’s resignation and investigations into each sexual harassment complaint. A directors’ body issued showcause notice to filmmaker Sajid Khan.
- Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, dies at 65: Allen played a major role in developing the personal computer and was the one who gave the company its name.
- Narendra Modi urges global oil firms to ease payment terms to help rupee recover: The prime minister sought a better partnership between producers and consumers of oil.
- Shashi Tharoor says media distorted his comment on Ram Temple: The Congress MP said he was asked for his personal opinion on the construction of a temple in Ayodhya.
- Google honours tabla legend Lachhu Maharaj with a doodle on his 74th birthday: He received the Sangeet Natak Akademi award, the highest award for performing artistes, in 1957.
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet King Salman to discuss Saudi journalist’s disappearance: Donald Trump has said the Saudi king has denied any knowledge of whatever may have happened to Jamal Khashoggi, who has been missing since October 2.
- Gujarat CM blames Congress for attacks on migrants, claims ‘complete peace now’: Vijay Rupani and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Adityanath addressed a joint press conference where they said the western state was safe for all.
- FIR filed against Kanhaiya Kumar and others for allegedly assaulting AIIMS Patna staff: The alleged incident took place on Sunday when the former JNU students’ union president visited the hospital to meet an All India Students Federation leader.
- Cyclone Titli toll in Odisha rises to 24; flood situation improves marginally in three districts: Special Relief Commissioner BP Sethi said villages in Mayurbhanj district are still flooded.