Women on their way to Sabarimala Temple forced out of bus by protestors: A meeting between the stakeholders ended when the representatives of the former Pandalam royal family walked out. 19 Asian Age women ask court to consider their stories in MJ Akbar defamation case: The minister’s former colleagues expressed their support for journalist Priya Ramani for calling out his allegedly predatory behaviour. Anna Burns becomes the first author from Northern Ireland to win Man Booker Prize: Her novel, ‘Milkman’, tells the story of an unidentified 18-year-old girl being pursued by a much older person. Former MP’s son booked for brandishing gun at a couple outside hotel: Delhi Police have also issued a Look Out Circular against Ashish Pandey, son of a former Bahujan Samaj Party MP and brother of a sitting Uttar Pradesh MLA. Kanhaiya Kumar’s supporters clash with Bajrang Dal workers in Bihar, six injured, say reports: The incident comes a day after Kumar and several of his supporters were booked for assaulting a junior doctor and a security guard at a Patna hospital. CPI(M), Samajwadi Party among 7 parties contesting under united banner in Rajasthan: The Communist Party of India, Janata Dal (Secular), Rashtriya Lok Dal, Janata Dal, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) are the other allies. US imposes sanctions on Iranian paramilitary force for allegedly using child soldiers: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Basij was involved in human rights abuses after the disputed 2009 Iranian elections. Law ministry endorses proposal to remove time limit on reporting child sexual abuse, says Maneka Gandhi: The women and child development minister has asked that people be allowed to report such abuse even 15 years later.

Zika cases rise to 80 in Rajasthan, Centre asks National Centre for Disease Control to monitor daily: Health Minister JP Nadda said his ministry was coordinating with the Rajasthan government on a daily basis. Dassault unions’ records show partnering Reliance was ‘imperative’ for Rafale deal, reports French blog: Portail Aviation published the minutes of a meeting between the French manufacturer’s two trade unions and its chief operating officer.