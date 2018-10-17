The big news: Tensions rise as Sabarimala temple to open today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: 19 women asked the court to consider their stories in MJ Akbar defamation case, and Northern Irish author Anna Burns won the Man Booker Prize.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Women on their way to Sabarimala Temple forced out of bus by protestors: A meeting between the stakeholders ended when the representatives of the former Pandalam royal family walked out.
- 19 Asian Age women ask court to consider their stories in MJ Akbar defamation case: The minister’s former colleagues expressed their support for journalist Priya Ramani for calling out his allegedly predatory behaviour.
- Anna Burns becomes the first author from Northern Ireland to win Man Booker Prize: Her novel, ‘Milkman’, tells the story of an unidentified 18-year-old girl being pursued by a much older person.
- Former MP’s son booked for brandishing gun at a couple outside hotel: Delhi Police have also issued a Look Out Circular against Ashish Pandey, son of a former Bahujan Samaj Party MP and brother of a sitting Uttar Pradesh MLA.
- Kanhaiya Kumar’s supporters clash with Bajrang Dal workers in Bihar, six injured, say reports: The incident comes a day after Kumar and several of his supporters were booked for assaulting a junior doctor and a security guard at a Patna hospital.
- CPI(M), Samajwadi Party among 7 parties contesting under united banner in Rajasthan: The Communist Party of India, Janata Dal (Secular), Rashtriya Lok Dal, Janata Dal, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) are the other allies.
- US imposes sanctions on Iranian paramilitary force for allegedly using child soldiers: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Basij was involved in human rights abuses after the disputed 2009 Iranian elections.
- Law ministry endorses proposal to remove time limit on reporting child sexual abuse, says Maneka Gandhi: The women and child development minister has asked that people be allowed to report such abuse even 15 years later.
- Zika cases rise to 80 in Rajasthan, Centre asks National Centre for Disease Control to monitor daily: Health Minister JP Nadda said his ministry was coordinating with the Rajasthan government on a daily basis.
- Dassault unions’ records show partnering Reliance was ‘imperative’ for Rafale deal, reports French blog: Portail Aviation published the minutes of a meeting between the French manufacturer’s two trade unions and its chief operating officer.