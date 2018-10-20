A look at the headlines right now:

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says 59 people killed, 57 injured in Amritsar incident: The accident could have been averted if the Railways was informed about the Dussehra event earlier, Railway Board chief Ashwani Lohani said. Congress wins 157 seats in J&K urban local body polls, BJP 100 and independents 178: The Congress appealed to all ‘secular-minded’ individuals to form an alliance with the party. Woman gets entry to Sabarimala temple after showing protestors proof she is over 50, another turned away: The second woman, a Dalit, said she would return on Sunday or Monday after police stopped her from climbing the hill because of rain and security concerns. At least 130 killed or injured during voting in Afghanistan as Taliban calls for boycott of elections: Apart from the violence, there were also logistical delays and technical glitches at polling stations.

Saudi Arabia confirms Jamal Khashoggi was killed in ‘brawl’ inside Istanbul consulate: The kingdom said 18 people have been arrested and two senior officials have been sacked in connection with the case so far.

At least 300 people flee, houses set ablaze during clash over alleged molestation: Four people were arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting a tribal girl in West Tripura district.

Delhi court frames charges against RK Pachauri in sexual harassment case: The court has summoned the complainant for cross examination in January. Committee to Protect Journalists calls defamation suit against NDTV an attack on press freedom: On Thursday, the news channel said that Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group has sued it for Rs 10,000 crore over its coverage of the Rafale jet deal. Court rejects Shrikant Purohit’s plea challenging UAPA charges against him in 2008 Malegaon blasts case: He and accused Pragya Singh Thakur have sought 10 days to appeal the order in the High Court.

Artist Riyas Komu steps down from management posts at art group after sexual misconduct allegations: The Kochi Biennale Foundation, a non-profit charitable trust, said its managing committee met on Friday and decided to constitute an inquiry panel.