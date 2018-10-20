The big news: Magisterial probe ordered into Amritsar mishap that killed 59, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Congress won 157 seats and BJP 100 in J&K urban local body polls, and a 52-year-old woman entered Sabarimala temple after showing age proof.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says 59 people killed, 57 injured in Amritsar incident: The accident could have been averted if the Railways was informed about the Dussehra event earlier, Railway Board chief Ashwani Lohani said.
- Congress wins 157 seats in J&K urban local body polls, BJP 100 and independents 178: The Congress appealed to all ‘secular-minded’ individuals to form an alliance with the party.
- Woman gets entry to Sabarimala temple after showing protestors proof she is over 50, another turned away: The second woman, a Dalit, said she would return on Sunday or Monday after police stopped her from climbing the hill because of rain and security concerns.
- At least 130 killed or injured during voting in Afghanistan as Taliban calls for boycott of elections: Apart from the violence, there were also logistical delays and technical glitches at polling stations.
- Saudi Arabia confirms Jamal Khashoggi was killed in ‘brawl’ inside Istanbul consulate: The kingdom said 18 people have been arrested and two senior officials have been sacked in connection with the case so far.
- At least 300 people flee, houses set ablaze during clash over alleged molestation: Four people were arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting a tribal girl in West Tripura district.
- Delhi court frames charges against RK Pachauri in sexual harassment case: The court has summoned the complainant for cross examination in January.
- Committee to Protect Journalists calls defamation suit against NDTV an attack on press freedom: On Thursday, the news channel said that Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group has sued it for Rs 10,000 crore over its coverage of the Rafale jet deal.
- Court rejects Shrikant Purohit’s plea challenging UAPA charges against him in 2008 Malegaon blasts case: He and accused Pragya Singh Thakur have sought 10 days to appeal the order in the High Court.
- Artist Riyas Komu steps down from management posts at art group after sexual misconduct allegations: The Kochi Biennale Foundation, a non-profit charitable trust, said its managing committee met on Friday and decided to constitute an inquiry panel.