A look at the headlines right now:

Two policemen injured as protestors clash with security forces in Amritsar: The residents, protesting at the site since Friday night, were removed from the railway tracks. They had threatened to block rail traffic. Three militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, one civilian dies in blast at gunfight site: The incident took place in Larnoo area after security forces launched search and cordon operations. Kerala Crime Branch book former CM Oommen Chandy for alleged sexual abuse in connection with solar scam: The case was filed after Saritha Nair, an accused in the scam, submitted a complaint with the special investigation team. United States will withdraw from nuclear arms treaty with Russia, says Donald Trump: Washington has claimed that Moscow is developing and has deployed a ground-launched system in breach of the treaty. NIA arrests Jaish-e-Mohammad operative, key accused in 2016 Nagrota Army camp attack: Mohammed Ashraf Khandey was detained at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport while trying to flee to Saudi Arabia. BJP declares first list of 77 candidates for Chhattisgarh elections, denies ticket to 14 sitting MLAs: In Madhya Pradesh, the party will hire magicians to woo voters. Respect Supreme Court decision on Sabarimala but also honour temple traditions, says Rajinikanth: The actor-turned-politician said that people should exercise restraint when dealing with religion and other rituals. Poet attacked in Uttar Pradesh after he confronted men who allegedly harassed a girl: Hashim Firozabadi claimed the accused threw a liquid, which appeared to be acid, at him. Modi announces award in Netaji’s name to honour police personnel involved in relief operations: The prime minister inaugurated a renovated national police memorial and a new police museum in Delhi to mark the National Police Commemoration Day. Thousands of people march in London seeking second referendum on Brexit deal: The march was the biggest show of public opposition to government policy since the anti-Iraq war protest in 2003.