The big news: Protestors clash with police at Amritsar train accident site, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Three militants were killed in an encounter in Kulgam, and former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy was booked in a sexual abuse case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Two policemen injured as protestors clash with security forces in Amritsar: The residents, protesting at the site since Friday night, were removed from the railway tracks. They had threatened to block rail traffic.
- Three militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, one civilian dies in blast at gunfight site: The incident took place in Larnoo area after security forces launched search and cordon operations.
- Kerala Crime Branch book former CM Oommen Chandy for alleged sexual abuse in connection with solar scam: The case was filed after Saritha Nair, an accused in the scam, submitted a complaint with the special investigation team.
- United States will withdraw from nuclear arms treaty with Russia, says Donald Trump: Washington has claimed that Moscow is developing and has deployed a ground-launched system in breach of the treaty.
- NIA arrests Jaish-e-Mohammad operative, key accused in 2016 Nagrota Army camp attack: Mohammed Ashraf Khandey was detained at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport while trying to flee to Saudi Arabia.
- BJP declares first list of 77 candidates for Chhattisgarh elections, denies ticket to 14 sitting MLAs: In Madhya Pradesh, the party will hire magicians to woo voters.
- Respect Supreme Court decision on Sabarimala but also honour temple traditions, says Rajinikanth: The actor-turned-politician said that people should exercise restraint when dealing with religion and other rituals.
- Poet attacked in Uttar Pradesh after he confronted men who allegedly harassed a girl: Hashim Firozabadi claimed the accused threw a liquid, which appeared to be acid, at him.
- Modi announces award in Netaji’s name to honour police personnel involved in relief operations: The prime minister inaugurated a renovated national police memorial and a new police museum in Delhi to mark the National Police Commemoration Day.
- Thousands of people march in London seeking second referendum on Brexit deal: The march was the biggest show of public opposition to government policy since the anti-Iraq war protest in 2003.