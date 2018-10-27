The big news: Four CRPF personnel killed in an attack in Chhattisgarh, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Amit Shah warned the Kerala government against arresting Ayyappa devotees, and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena suspended Parliament.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Four CRPF personnel killed in an alleged Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, say police: Two of the paramilitary force’s jawans sustained injuries during the operation.
- BJP workers will uproot Kerala government if it arrests more Sabarimala devotees, says Amit Shah: The BJP president said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was ‘fighting with fire’ by trying to implement the court’s order.
- Sri Lanka political crisis deepens, President Maithripala Sirisena suspends Parliament: The United States and the UK urged political parties in the country to abide by the Constitution.
- Supreme Court rejects review petition in the Bhima Koregaon case: A Pune court sent activists Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves and Sudha Bharadwaj to police custody till November 6.
- Congress will fulfill its promise on One Rank, One Pension scheme to the armed forces, says Rahul Gandhi: The Opposition party leader interacted with retired defence personnel in New Delhi.
- Centre submits details of its Rafale deal decision-making process to Supreme Court: The court will resume hearing two petitions against the defence agreement on Monday.
- Pollution control board issues advisory as air quality deteriorates in Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board asked the residents of the national Capital to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and minimise the use of private vehicles.
- Centre appoints IRS officer Sanjay Mishra Enforcement Directorate’s interim director: Karnal Singh, who headed the investigation agency, retired on Saturday.
- Army chief Bipin Rawat warns stone pelters after soldier’s death in Jammu and Kashmir: He also accused Pakistan of using terror to keep the ‘pot boiling’ in the state.
- Pakistan’s Supreme Court reinstates ban on airing Indian films, shows on local TV channels: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar ordered the broadcast of Indian shows to be ‘shut down’ and that only ‘appropriate content’ should be aired.