A look at the headlines right now:

Four CRPF personnel killed in an alleged Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, say police: Two of the paramilitary force’s jawans sustained injuries during the operation. BJP workers will uproot Kerala government if it arrests more Sabarimala devotees, says Amit Shah: The BJP president said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was ‘fighting with fire’ by trying to implement the court’s order. Sri Lanka political crisis deepens, President Maithripala Sirisena suspends Parliament: The United States and the UK urged political parties in the country to abide by the Constitution. Supreme Court rejects review petition in the Bhima Koregaon case: A Pune court sent activists Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves and Sudha Bharadwaj to police custody till November 6. Congress will fulfill its promise on One Rank, One Pension scheme to the armed forces, says Rahul Gandhi: The Opposition party leader interacted with retired defence personnel in New Delhi. Centre submits details of its Rafale deal decision-making process to Supreme Court: The court will resume hearing two petitions against the defence agreement on Monday. Pollution control board issues advisory as air quality deteriorates in Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board asked the residents of the national Capital to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and minimise the use of private vehicles. Centre appoints IRS officer Sanjay Mishra Enforcement Directorate’s interim director: Karnal Singh, who headed the investigation agency, retired on Saturday. Army chief Bipin Rawat warns stone pelters after soldier’s death in Jammu and Kashmir: He also accused Pakistan of using terror to keep the ‘pot boiling’ in the state. Pakistan’s Supreme Court reinstates ban on airing Indian films, shows on local TV channels: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar ordered the broadcast of Indian shows to be ‘shut down’ and that only ‘appropriate content’ should be aired.