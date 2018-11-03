The big news: Voting begins in Karnataka bye-elections, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Protestors sustained injuries in a clash with police in Lucknow, and MJ Akbar rejected rape allegation by journalist Pallavi Gogoi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Voting begins for bye-elections in Karnataka’s three Lok Sabha and two Assembly seats: State Election Commission officials said 1,502 polling stations were in the ‘sensitive category’.
- Protestors clash with police in Lucknow over alleged corruption in state’s selection of teachers: The protest followed the Allahabad High Court’s order on Thursday directing the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct an inquiry.
- MJ Akbar refutes rape claims, alleges he was in consensual relationship with latest accuser: Akbar’s wife Mallika claimed that Pallavi Gogoi’s account was a lie and that their ‘relationship’ over 20 years ago had caused ‘anguish and hurt’ to the family.
- Assam CM blames inflammatory remarks by political leaders and media for Tinsukia killings: Several organisations have called a statewide shutdown on Saturday.
- Ola, Uber drivers call off strike temporarily to avoid inconvenience during Diwali in Mumbai: The drivers’ union gave the companies an ultimatum till November 15 to meet their demands.
- PM Narendra Modi announces service to sanction loans for small businesses within 59 minutes: The prime minister launched the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Support and Outreach programme at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.
- Pakistani cleric Maulana Samiul Haq, known as ‘father of Taliban’, shot dead: Haq, a former senator, led the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Akora Khattak.
- Railways agrees to conduct inquiries two weeks after refusing to investigate Amritsar train tragedy: Initial evidence indicates that Railways was not responsible, said the chief commissioner of railway safety.
- US announces resumption of sanctions on Iran, grants waiver to 8 nations: The curbs, which cover the shipping, financial and energy sectors, will come into force on November 5.
- Turkish official claims Jamal Khashoggi’s body was dismembered and then ‘dissolved’: An advisor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the murderers wanted to ensure that no sign of the body would be left.