The big news: Over 300 arrested in Delhi for defying SC order on crackers, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: N Chandrababu Naidu met JD(S) leaders in Bengaluru to discuss Opposition unity, and India will take part in peace talks with Taliban in Moscow.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi Police arrest 310 people on Diwali night for violating court order on bursting firecrackers: All of them were later granted bail.
- N Chandrababu Naidu meets HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru to discuss Opposition unity: The Andhra Pradesh chief minister said Opposition parties have a responsibility to protect the nation, and save democracy and the Constitution.
- India to participate in Afghanistan peace talks in Moscow today at ‘non-official level’: A ‘high-level’ delegation of the Taliban will attend the talks.
- Makers of ‘Sarkar’ agree to remove controversial scenes after AIADMK workers in Tamil Nadu protest: Several ministers have demanded legal action against the film’s producer and actor Vijay for allegedly trying to malign former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.
- Election Commission rejects BJP’s request to extend last date for filing nominations in Mizoram polls: BJP state chief JV Hluna had sought the extension citing protests against Chief Electoral Officer SB Shashank.
- United States Vice President Mike Pence to meet Narendra Modi next week: Pence will begin a four-nation trip to the Asia-Pacific on November 11.
- Amnesty India asks Maharashtra to investigate Arun Ferreira’s claim he was beaten in police custody: The human rights group said the alleged assault on the activist shows India is becoming a dangerous place for those demanding accountability from the state.
- Aviation regulator asks SpiceJet, Jet Airways to check Boeing 737 MAX planes after Lion Air crash: The two carriers operate at least six aircraft of that model.
- CISF jawan and four civilians killed in suspected Maoist blast in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada: The blast comes four days ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls in the state.
- For Madhya Pradesh polls, BJP drops minister Kusum Mehdele, fields former MLA Brijendra Singh in Panna: Akash Vijayvargiya, the son of party National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, will contest from Indore-3.