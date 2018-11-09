A look at the headlines right now:

Delhi Police arrest 310 people on Diwali night for violating court order on bursting firecrackers: All of them were later granted bail.

N Chandrababu Naidu meets HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru to discuss Opposition unity: The Andhra Pradesh chief minister said Opposition parties have a responsibility to protect the nation, and save democracy and the Constitution. India to participate in Afghanistan peace talks in Moscow today at ‘non-official level’: A ‘high-level’ delegation of the Taliban will attend the talks. Makers of ‘Sarkar’ agree to remove controversial scenes after AIADMK workers in Tamil Nadu protest: Several ministers have demanded legal action against the film’s producer and actor Vijay for allegedly trying to malign former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Election Commission rejects BJP’s request to extend last date for filing nominations in Mizoram polls: BJP state chief JV Hluna had sought the extension citing protests against Chief Electoral Officer SB Shashank.

United States Vice President Mike Pence to meet Narendra Modi next week: Pence will begin a four-nation trip to the Asia-Pacific on November 11.

Amnesty India asks Maharashtra to investigate Arun Ferreira’s claim he was beaten in police custody: The human rights group said the alleged assault on the activist shows India is becoming a dangerous place for those demanding accountability from the state.

Aviation regulator asks SpiceJet, Jet Airways to check Boeing 737 MAX planes after Lion Air crash: The two carriers operate at least six aircraft of that model. CISF jawan and four civilians killed in suspected Maoist blast in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada: The blast comes four days ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls in the state.

For Madhya Pradesh polls, BJP drops minister Kusum Mehdele, fields former MLA Brijendra Singh in Panna: Akash Vijayvargiya, the son of party National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, will contest from Indore-3.

