The big news: Amit Shah claims Maoism has been contained in Chhattisgarh, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Protests broke out in Karnataka’s Madikeri against Tipu Jayanti celebration, and the air quality in Delhi remained ‘very poor’ on Saturday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Chhattisgarh government led by Raman Singh has ‘almost freed’ state of Naxalism, says Amit Shah: The BJP president said he was confident the party would win the Assembly elections in the state for the fourth straight time.
- Protestors detained in Madikeri ahead of Tipu Jayanti celebration: Security has been intensified in Kodagu district as groups staged protests and took out a procession.
- Delhi air quality remains ‘very poor’, PM 2.5 levels likely to go up during weekend: The Central Pollution Control Board recorded the Air Quality Index at 396, while SAFAR recorded it at 453, which is under the ‘severe’ category, on Saturday.
- Japan is committed to making India’s bullet train project a reality, says Prime Minister Shinzo Abe: The Japan International Cooperation Agency funds about 80% of the Mumbai to Ahmedabad project.
- Assam government orders inquiry after 16 newborns die in nine days in Jorhat hospital: A preliminary report of the inquiry is expected to be released on Saturday.
- Election Commission denies reports of Mizoram chief electoral officer’s removal: An Election Commission delegation visited the state on Friday, two days after the poll body summoned Shashank to New Delhi.
- DMK ready to support grand alliance to overthrow ‘fascist BJP’, says MK Stalin: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met the DMK president to discuss an Opposition front against the Bharatiya Janata Party.
- Two suspected militants killed in gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama: Authorities suspended mobile internet services in Pulwama district during the encounter.
- French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for European Army is very insulting, says Donald Trump: The American president said Europe should first pay its ‘fair share of NATO’, which he said the US subsidises.
- Veteran Marathi actress Lalan Sarang dies: The stage and film actress was 79.