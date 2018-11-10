A look at the headlines right now:

Chhattisgarh government led by Raman Singh has ‘almost freed’ state of Naxalism, says Amit Shah: The BJP president said he was confident the party would win the Assembly elections in the state for the fourth straight time. Protestors detained in Madikeri ahead of Tipu Jayanti celebration: Security has been intensified in Kodagu district as groups staged protests and took out a procession. Delhi air quality remains ‘very poor’, PM 2.5 levels likely to go up during weekend: The Central Pollution Control Board recorded the Air Quality Index at 396, while SAFAR recorded it at 453, which is under the ‘severe’ category, on Saturday.

Japan is committed to making India’s bullet train project a reality, says Prime Minister Shinzo Abe: The Japan International Cooperation Agency funds about 80% of the Mumbai to Ahmedabad project. Assam government orders inquiry after 16 newborns die in nine days in Jorhat hospital: A preliminary report of the inquiry is expected to be released on Saturday. Election Commission denies reports of Mizoram chief electoral officer’s removal: An Election Commission delegation visited the state on Friday, two days after the poll body summoned Shashank to New Delhi. DMK ready to support grand alliance to overthrow ‘fascist BJP’, says MK Stalin: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met the DMK president to discuss an Opposition front against the Bharatiya Janata Party. Two suspected militants killed in gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama: Authorities suspended mobile internet services in Pulwama district during the encounter. French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for European Army is very insulting, says Donald Trump: The American president said Europe should first pay its ‘fair share of NATO’, which he said the US subsidises. Veteran Marathi actress Lalan Sarang dies: The stage and film actress was 79.