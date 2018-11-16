The big news: Cyclone Gaja claims 32 lives in Tamil Nadu, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Sabarimala temple reopened amid tight security, and the SC said the CBI chief will be given a copy of the vigilance panel’s report on him.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 32 dead after Cyclone Gaja makes landfall in Tamil Nadu: The IMD has forecast rain for parts of Kerala including Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.
- Sabarimala temple reopens for rituals amid tight security in Kerala: Activist Rehana Fathima, who tried to enter shrine, denied anticipatory bail
- CBI Director Alok Verma to get copy of vigilance panel’s report, must file reply by Monday, says SC: The court rejected Special Director Rakesh Asthana’s request for a copy of the inquiry report. The next hearing is on Tuesday.
- Jammu and Kashmir is heading towards president’s rule, says Governor Satya Pal Malik: He urged the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, which had boycotted the urban local body elections, to participate in the panchayat polls.
- PM Modi challenges Congress to appoint party president from outside the Gandhi family: The prime minister said the Congress needs to account for what four generations of the party in power did for the nation.
- Air quality deteriorates in Delhi as impact of rainfall wears off: The overall air quality index was recorded at 285 at 4 pm, worse than the reading of 217 at the same time on Thursday.
- Five booked for posting alleged derogatory remarks about Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath and RSS on Facebook: The accused have been charged under the Information Technology Act, 2000.
- Demonetisation was the biggest scam since independence, claims Rahul Gandhi ahead of Madhya Pradesh polls: At a rally in Sagar district, the Congress president claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi took away money from the poor to give it to the rich.
- Most Opposition parties will attend Trinamool-led rally in Kolkata in January, says Mamata Banerjee: But the Congress said its participation will depend on the high command’s decision, and the CPI(M) clarified that it will not be part of the programme.
- California wildfires toll rises to 63, number of missing people reported increases to 631: Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said the numbers of the missing reported are likely to fluctuate.