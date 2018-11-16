A look at the headlines right now:

At least 32 dead after Cyclone Gaja makes landfall in Tamil Nadu: The IMD has forecast rain for parts of Kerala including Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki. Sabarimala temple reopens for rituals amid tight security in Kerala: Activist Rehana Fathima, who tried to enter shrine, denied anticipatory bail CBI Director Alok Verma to get copy of vigilance panel’s report, must file reply by Monday, says SC: The court rejected Special Director Rakesh Asthana’s request for a copy of the inquiry report. The next hearing is on Tuesday. Jammu and Kashmir is heading towards president’s rule, says Governor Satya Pal Malik: He urged the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, which had boycotted the urban local body elections, to participate in the panchayat polls. PM Modi challenges Congress to appoint party president from outside the Gandhi family: The prime minister said the Congress needs to account for what four generations of the party in power did for the nation. Air quality deteriorates in Delhi as impact of rainfall wears off: The overall air quality index was recorded at 285 at 4 pm, worse than the reading of 217 at the same time on Thursday. Five booked for posting alleged derogatory remarks about Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath and RSS on Facebook: The accused have been charged under the Information Technology Act, 2000. Demonetisation was the biggest scam since independence, claims Rahul Gandhi ahead of Madhya Pradesh polls: At a rally in Sagar district, the Congress president claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi took away money from the poor to give it to the rich. Most Opposition parties will attend Trinamool-led rally in Kolkata in January, says Mamata Banerjee: But the Congress said its participation will depend on the high command’s decision, and the CPI(M) clarified that it will not be part of the programme. California wildfires toll rises to 63, number of missing people reported increases to 631: Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said the numbers of the missing reported are likely to fluctuate.