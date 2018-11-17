A look at the headlines right now:

After Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal also bars CBI from carrying out investigations in the state: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the decision by the Andhra Pradesh government was the ‘right thing’. At least 32 dead after Cyclone Gaja makes landfall in Tamil Nadu: The IMD has forecast rain for parts of Kerala including Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki. Couple found dead in Mandya, caste killing suspected: Police have questioned the woman’s father and uncle, and an investigation is under way Shutdown in Kerala after police detain Hindu woman leader who attempted to enter Sabarimala: Hindu Aikya Vedi state president KP Sasikala was detained on Saturday morning after she allegedly defied prohibitory orders. Witness identifies Congress leader Sajjan Kumar as alleged instigator of violence in 1984 riots case: The witness said she saw Kumar addressing a crowd in Delhi on November 1, 1984, telling people to kill Sikhs. Supreme Court hearing on constitutional validity of Article 370 adjourned to April: Article 370 of the Constitution grants special and autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Maharashtra’s plea against Bombay HC order in Bhima Koregaon case: The top court had earlier stayed the High Court’s order declining to give the Pune Police more time to file a chargesheet against activists arrested in June. Delhi court takes cognisance of BJP leader’s complaint against Shashi Tharoor: Rajeev Babbar had filed a criminal defamation complaint against the Congress MP. US judge orders White House to reinstate CNN correspondent’s press pass for now: Judge Timothy Kelly did not pass any verdict in the case, but granted CNN’s request for a temporary restraining order. Landmark change to kilogramme measurement approved: A kilogramme, used to measure mass, will now be defined in terms of a fixed numerical value called the Planck constant derived from quantum physics.