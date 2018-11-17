The big news: West Bengal, Andhra will not allow CBI probes in their states, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: At least 32 dead after cyclone Gaja hits Tamil Nadu, and a caste killing was suspected in Karnataka’s Mandya district.
- After Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal also bars CBI from carrying out investigations in the state: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the decision by the Andhra Pradesh government was the ‘right thing’.
- At least 32 dead after Cyclone Gaja makes landfall in Tamil Nadu: The IMD has forecast rain for parts of Kerala including Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.
- Couple found dead in Mandya, caste killing suspected: Police have questioned the woman’s father and uncle, and an investigation is under way
- Shutdown in Kerala after police detain Hindu woman leader who attempted to enter Sabarimala: Hindu Aikya Vedi state president KP Sasikala was detained on Saturday morning after she allegedly defied prohibitory orders.
- Witness identifies Congress leader Sajjan Kumar as alleged instigator of violence in 1984 riots case: The witness said she saw Kumar addressing a crowd in Delhi on November 1, 1984, telling people to kill Sikhs.
- Supreme Court hearing on constitutional validity of Article 370 adjourned to April: Article 370 of the Constitution grants special and autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.
- Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Maharashtra’s plea against Bombay HC order in Bhima Koregaon case: The top court had earlier stayed the High Court’s order declining to give the Pune Police more time to file a chargesheet against activists arrested in June.
- Delhi court takes cognisance of BJP leader’s complaint against Shashi Tharoor: Rajeev Babbar had filed a criminal defamation complaint against the Congress MP.
- US judge orders White House to reinstate CNN correspondent’s press pass for now: Judge Timothy Kelly did not pass any verdict in the case, but granted CNN’s request for a temporary restraining order.
- Landmark change to kilogramme measurement approved: A kilogramme, used to measure mass, will now be defined in terms of a fixed numerical value called the Planck constant derived from quantum physics.