The big news: 30 killed after bus falls into canal in Karnataka, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Mary Kom became the first boxer to win 6 world championships, and prohibitory orders were imposed in Ayodhya ahead of VHP, Shiv Sena events.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 30 people die after bus falls into canal in Mandya: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased people.
- Magnificent Mary Kom becomes first boxer to win six world championship titles; Sonia wins silver: The 35-year-old beat Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota in the 48kg category final by a unanimous decision.
- Prohibitory orders imposed in Ayodhya ahead of Shiv Sena and VHP events on Sunday: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati accusedthe BJP of using the Ayodhya dispute to hide its failures.
- Gauri Lankesh’s killers linked to Sanathan Sanstha, murder was planned for five years, says chargesheet: The journalist was shot dead outside her house in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017.
- Congress is mocking my mother as it cannot confront me, says Modi: Rahul Gandhi claimed the prime minister betrayed and lied to people about creating jobs.
- J&K Bank made a public sector unit, parties question Governor Satya Pal Malik’s move: The bank has also been brought under the purview of the Right to Information Act and the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission.
- Amnesty urges European nations to amend ‘outdated laws’ and categorise sex without consent as rape: Rape is under-reported in the continent, the organisation said.
- Muslim burial sites have almost vanished in Delhi, remaining space won’t last 2 years, says report: The Delhi Minorities Commission attributed the situation to encroachment by public and government agencies.
- Climate change caused devastating floods in August, says Met department chief: About 75% of the geographical area in the state is vulnerable to flooding, according to KJ Ramesh.
- Congress leader CP Joshi served notice by poll panel for remark on Brahmins and Hinduism: The BJP filed a complaint on Friday after Joshi said at a poll meeting in Rajasthan that only Brahmins have the right to speak about the religion.