A look at the headlines right now:

At least 30 people die after bus falls into canal in Mandya: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased people.

Magnificent Mary Kom becomes first boxer to win six world championship titles; Sonia wins silver: The 35-year-old beat Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota in the 48kg category final by a unanimous decision.

Prohibitory orders imposed in Ayodhya ahead of Shiv Sena and VHP events on Sunday: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati accusedthe BJP of using the Ayodhya dispute to hide its failures. Gauri Lankesh’s killers linked to Sanathan Sanstha, murder was planned for five years, says chargesheet: The journalist was shot dead outside her house in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017.

Congress is mocking my mother as it cannot confront me, says Modi: Rahul Gandhi claimed the prime minister betrayed and lied to people about creating jobs. J&K Bank made a public sector unit, parties question Governor Satya Pal Malik’s move: The bank has also been brought under the purview of the Right to Information Act and the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission. Amnesty urges European nations to amend ‘outdated laws’ and categorise sex without consent as rape: Rape is under-reported in the continent, the organisation said.

Muslim burial sites have almost vanished in Delhi, remaining space won’t last 2 years, says report: The Delhi Minorities Commission attributed the situation to encroachment by public and government agencies. Climate change caused devastating floods in August, says Met department chief: About 75% of the geographical area in the state is vulnerable to flooding, according to KJ Ramesh. Congress leader CP Joshi served notice by poll panel for remark on Brahmins and Hinduism: The BJP filed a complaint on Friday after Joshi said at a poll meeting in Rajasthan that only Brahmins have the right to speak about the religion.