A look at the headlines right now:

India criticises Pakistan PM Imran Khan for bringing up the Kashmir dispute at Kartarpur event: The Ministry of External Affairs said Islamabad should take effective action ‘to stop cross-border terrorism’. Centre lowers GDP growth rate for UPA years, says its new data presents better picture of economy: As per the new back series, India’s economy grew by 8.5% in 2010-’11 and not by 10.3% as estimated earlier. Sushma Swaraj says India will not attend SAARC summit till Pakistan stops terrorism: The foreign minister added that the opening of the Kartarpur corridor with Pakistan does not imply resumption of dialogue with the neighbouring country. Madhya Pradesh records 65.5% voter turnout in Assembly polls, 73% vote in Mizoram as polling ends: Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer VL Kantha Rao said 2,126 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail machines were replaced during the polls. BJP claims names of Rohingya Muslims added in electoral rolls, demands inquiry before Telangana polls: The party told the Election Commission that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government, Congress and AIMIM had conspired to include the names of illegal voters. Delhi High Court upholds five-year jail sentence for 88 convicts in 1984 riots: A trial court had in 1996 held them guilty of rioting, burning houses and curfew violations in East Delhi’s Trilokpuri area in 1984. Air India’s ground handling firm to be sold to pay national carrier’s debt, says Centre: Air India Air Transport Services is the national carrier’s only profitable subsidiary. ‘Rajasthan polls are a contest between naamdar and kaamdar’: PM Modi takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi: The prime minister was addressing a campaign rally in Nagaur. Agriculture ministry withdraws report that said demonetisation adversely affected farmers: The ministry has issued showcause notices to three of its senior officials for submitting the report before Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal could vet it. Chinese scientist who claims to have genetically edited babies says another volunteer is pregnant: He Jiankui said he has submitted his controversial study to a scientific journal for review but did not name the publication.