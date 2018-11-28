The big news: India rebukes Imran Khan for ‘politicising’ Kartarpur event, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre lowered the GDP growth rate for UPA years, and Sushma Swaraj said India will not attend SAARC summit in Pakistan.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India criticises Pakistan PM Imran Khan for bringing up the Kashmir dispute at Kartarpur event: The Ministry of External Affairs said Islamabad should take effective action ‘to stop cross-border terrorism’.
- Centre lowers GDP growth rate for UPA years, says its new data presents better picture of economy: As per the new back series, India’s economy grew by 8.5% in 2010-’11 and not by 10.3% as estimated earlier.
- Sushma Swaraj says India will not attend SAARC summit till Pakistan stops terrorism: The foreign minister added that the opening of the Kartarpur corridor with Pakistan does not imply resumption of dialogue with the neighbouring country.
- Madhya Pradesh records 65.5% voter turnout in Assembly polls, 73% vote in Mizoram as polling ends: Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer VL Kantha Rao said 2,126 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail machines were replaced during the polls.
- BJP claims names of Rohingya Muslims added in electoral rolls, demands inquiry before Telangana polls: The party told the Election Commission that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government, Congress and AIMIM had conspired to include the names of illegal voters.
- Delhi High Court upholds five-year jail sentence for 88 convicts in 1984 riots: A trial court had in 1996 held them guilty of rioting, burning houses and curfew violations in East Delhi’s Trilokpuri area in 1984.
- Air India’s ground handling firm to be sold to pay national carrier’s debt, says Centre: Air India Air Transport Services is the national carrier’s only profitable subsidiary.
- ‘Rajasthan polls are a contest between naamdar and kaamdar’: PM Modi takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi: The prime minister was addressing a campaign rally in Nagaur.
- Agriculture ministry withdraws report that said demonetisation adversely affected farmers: The ministry has issued showcause notices to three of its senior officials for submitting the report before Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal could vet it.
- Chinese scientist who claims to have genetically edited babies says another volunteer is pregnant: He Jiankui said he has submitted his controversial study to a scientific journal for review but did not name the publication.